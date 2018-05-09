$100,000 Pledge To Aid Young Men’S Group

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IRAM Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, is committing some $100,000 for the relaunch and refurbishing of the Young Men’s Training Association, a community recreation and training centre in the Hunters settlement which sustained significant storm damage.

The centre – which had fallen in a state of disrepair following Hurricane Matthew - has undergone renovations, and the grounds restored and improved. There is a playground, a garden, basketball court, and playing field. Bush has been cleared down providing an open view and a walking path to the ocean.

Mr Lewis announced an official relaunch of the YMTA facility will be held Saturday with a ‘fun day’ for residents in Central Grand Bahama.

At 4pm, there will be an official renaming of the facility which will be called the Wheatley Grant Empowerment Centre after one of the founding members of the YMTA, which was started some 50 years ago.



Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest is expected to attend.

The playing field will be named after the late Bernard “Tampa” Russell, who was also a founding member of the group and served as president for many years.



Mr Lewis said the basketball court would be named in honour of Fletcher Lewis Jr, a native of Hunters who was able to advance to the finals in the men’s long jump at the 1976 Olympics.

“I know that there are many persons out there deserving honours and I am told that as the organisation continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year, those founding and current members will be praised for their efforts,” he said.



At 5pm on Saturday, there will be senior citizens dinner, followed by a “Golden Oldies Night” until midnight. Persons are asked to come dressed in 1970s attire.

Mr Lewis noted that he first became attracted to the facility a year ago after being elected to office because of its prime location and the possibilities to help grow the community through sports, education and other avenues.

However, he said the facility was in poor condition, and the members lacked the funding to restore it. He teamed up with the organisation, reaching out to Simon Lewis, to renovate and expand the YMTA.

Mr Lewis said they would introduce backyard farming on Saturday with the launch of the garden on the grounds of the facility.

He also said they are creating the first smart park in Grand Bahama with the installation of an Omni-Flow device, consisting of several components, including a hybrid LED light powered by the sun and wind. There is also a built-in router for Wi-Fi signals. Mr Lewis said it could also be upgraded to include CCTV.

The centre will have a 110-inch projector screen, with a smart projector and sound system, and they are looking at creating a computer centre, and after-school studies programme, and introducing several new sporting ventures.

The MP for Central Grand Bahama also started a project at Lover’s Beach some time ago and has launched a clean-up programme throughout his constituency.