State-Recognised Funeral For Former Senator

A state-recognised funeral will be held for Clara Rose Hall-King, former senator, on Friday at 11am at St Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road.

Her burial will follow at St Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Her body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the Senate from 9am on Thursday until the body departs for the church on Friday.

Viewing for the general public will be from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday.