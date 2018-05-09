Sebas Finally Wins Planning Battle

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
Sebas Bastian yesterday cited Town Planning’s rapid six-day “U-turn” on his $50m office complex as “proof of my suspicions” that he was being treated unfairly.
The Island Luck chief told Tribune Business it was “almost a penalty to be successful in The Bahamas” after the Government authority finally removed an eight-month “Stop Order” on the project and granted approval for it to proceed.
He added that the Town Planning Committee had “done in six days what it couldn’t do in eight months”, with the abrupt change in its stance on approvals for the Veridian Corporate Centre coming less than a week after Mr Bastian and his attorneys threatened legal action.
The reversal also occurred just four days after Tribune Business exclusively revealed the brewing controversy between Mr Bastian and the Town Planning Committee, which had potentially cost the former $25m in sales and forced the lay-off of 57 Bahamian workers.
Sources close to the Committee previously suggested the “Stop Order” was imposed in early October 2017 because Mr Bastian’s companies, Veridian Development Group and Brickell Management Group (BMG), did not have all the necessary building permits.
But Mr Bastian yesterday said the Town Planning Committee’s sudden “U-turn” left him feeling that his initial suspicions of “foul play or gross negligence”, in terms of how he and the project were being treated, were correct.
He revealed that yesterday’s confirmation of the building permit’s approval had left him recalling Majority Rule Day, and a feeling that he and other Bahamians were still “discriminated” against in their own country whereas “the red carpet is rolled out” for foreign investors.
While praising the Minnis administration for its focus on improving the ‘ease of doing business’, Mr Bastian said it seemed as if “the system is designed to hammer and slam” Bahamian entrepreneurs once they reach a certain level of success.
With the Veridian Corporate Centre having “a lot of lost ground to make up”, the lsland Luck chief said he would be placing a call to Bahamas Hot Mix in the hope they could re-start work “right away” and help claw back lost office space sales.
With the deadline for Mr Bastian’s threatened legal action set to expire last night, the Department of Physical Planning yesterday informed his attorney, Alfred Sears QC, that the sought-after building permit had been approved the previous day.
Charles Zonicle, acting director of physical planning, told Mr Sears: “I wish to inform you that the Town Planning Committee reviewed the building permit application relative to the above captioned proposal at the meeting held on May 8, 2018.
“The Committee resolved to grant approval for the proposed office park subject to the following conditions. One, the applicant must adhere to the requirements of the Ministry of Public Works relative to junction improvements and on-site drainage controls.
“Two, the applicant must adhere to the landscape plan and the requirements of the Forestry Unit.” Mr Zonicle added that the Veridian file was now being sent to the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) “for their necessary action”.
Mr Bastian, expressing relief that his West Bay Street development can finally proceed, told Tribune Business it had been “a long eight months” following the ‘Stop Order’s’ imposition, and various subsequent demands from the planning authorities.
“This is just proof that my initial suspicions were correct,” he said of Town Planning’s ‘about turn’. “It was either gross negligence or foul play. They have demonstrated, just two working days after you wrote your story, that they could do in two days what they couldn’t do in eight months. That’s because it became a matter of public discussion.”
The reasons for Town Planning’s course reversal were not disclosed in Mr Zonicle’s letter, and the Committee and its members will vehemently reject Mr Bastian’s claims of unfair treatment.
However, Mr Sears, in his May 2 letter to Desmond Bannister, minister of works, demanded that the planning authorities “cease and desist from what appears to be disparate, discriminatory and biased treatment of our client in the approval process”.
His letter alleged that rival corporate office developments in western New Providence were being treated “more favourably” than the Veridian project, which is located on a 10-acre land parcel off West Bay Street, opposite Old Fort Bay and just west of the Serenity gated community’s access road.
The former attorney general argued that competitors, who started later than Mr Bastian, had been able to progress further than Veridian as a result of the ‘Stop Order’. And, setting out the latter development’s chronology, he suggested his client had been forced to ‘jump through’ numerous unnecessary obstacles.
Mr Sears questioned whether rival projects were “similarly required to provide a traffic impact study, dust minimisation plan, landscaping proposal, excavation plan, boundary survey, civil aviation approval, Forestry Department approval, on the imposition of a ‘Stop Order’”.
Despite yesterday’s approval confirmation, Mr Bastian said he was unable to shake the feeling he had been “discriminated” against. “It reminded me more of Majority Rule Day, or something like that,” he told Tribune Business.
“I walk around with my passport in my pocket sometimes to remind myself I’m a Bahamian. It’s unfortunate in 2018 that in 2018 I should still be faced with discrimination in my own country.
“The system is not getting any better, and foreign investors coming in receive the ‘red carpet’ roll-out. I invest as much as them in my own country, and I get blocked. I am astonished. In 2018 I can’t believe stuff like this just happens.”
Mr Bastian said Bahamians all too-often liked to ‘pull back down’ fellow countrymen who were successful. “I genuinely feel that when you are a successful person of colour some strange things happen in the economy,” he added.
“A lot of people don’t realise it. I see it more and more each day. It’s almost a penalty to be successful in the Bahamas. They inspire you, say go out and be successful, be an entrepreneur, and when Bahamians get up there the system is designed to hammer them and slam them back down.”
Mr Bastian argued that he had never seen what happened to the Veridian project occur with a foreign investor, and added: “It happens to certain people. But it’s a new day, and I’ll continue to bring awareness to unfair treatment.
“I’m hoping the attention and awareness brought to my situation will bring relief to others going through what I went through. I want them all to succeed - white and black Bahamians. There’s room for more than one car on the highway. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
“That’s also why it’s important to get the ‘ease of doing business’ right. I applaud the Minnis administration for putting that in place. It’s definitely needed.”
Veridian’s civil works had been in progress for seven months prior to the ‘Stop Order’s’ issuance, and Mr Bastian served notice of his intent to resume construction as rapidly as possible now the building permit was confirmed.
“I’ve got to round up everybody and get those jobs back,” he told Tribune Business. “I had to lay-off 57 people, and have to get them back on the job and get it started. I’m going to have a phone call into Bahamas Hot Mix today and see how quickly they can get mobilised.
“Hopefully they can start right away, and will be able to mobilise tomorrow [today]. I’ve got to make up a lot of lost ground. Hopefully this delay will not have any further affect on our sales; it has already hurt, and hopefully we will be able to get those back.”
Mr Bastian said Veridian aimed to capitalise on the Government’s push for international businesses to establish a physical presence in the Bahamas - a drive that is tied to this country’s efforts to comply with the European Union’s (EU) anti-tax avoidance demands.
Shell is already planning to relocate its Caribbean regional headquarters to the Bahamas, and is understood to be looking for office space and rental accommodation in New Providence - all of which will boost demand for Mr Bastian’s and rival projects.
“This project was initially designed to fill the void in office space in the western market,” Mr Bastian said. “There’s demand for this product out there. Because IBCs and others are going to be required to have a physical presence in the Bahamas, the demand for physical office space is going to see a jump.”
Well_mudda_take_sic 14 hours, 43 minutes ago
It is beyond astonishing that the Minnie-Led FNM government continues to allow this low-life punk of a thug to engage in the most blatant types of money laundering and other criminal activities. Minnis's first order of business as PM should have been to shutdown the criminal enterprises of the racketeering numbers bosses, consistent with the wishes of the vast majority of Bahamians and the outcome of the national referendum that was held in which the majority of voters resoundingly voted "No" to the PLP's outrageous proposal that the illegal gaming web shops somehow be made 'legal'. This punk of a thug Bastian constantly plays the race card to make it sound like he is a victim of black crab syndrome, oppressive discrimination and white man's supremacy whenever he cannot get his way with local regulators the usual way, i.e. by using cash in a brown bag or hiring former regulators to do his bidding. We all have our suspicions as to why Minnis and the entire FNM leadership apparatus seem content to let Bastian's illegal activities continue to eat away at our society likely a deadly cancer while global financial regulators and the rest of the world look at what is going on in our country with total dismay. Minnis and his cabinet have little time remaining to do the right thing in order to save our country from the criminal empire this low-life thug is building to the detriment of all decent, hard working and honest Bahamians. As for Alfred Sears partnering with the likes of Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers....well, what can you say about a man who has sold his soul to the devil?!
DDK 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
It IS beyond astonishing and so very blatant. There can be no morally justifiable reason why this despicable creature, his activities and those of his cronies, are allowed to thrive.
John 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Why is this man so racially motivated and hate filled. Would Alfred Sears have been able to sell his soul for a lesser price to Sol Kersner or the present operators of the casino on Paradise Island, or The Chinese operators of the Chinese who operate the casino at Bah Mar? You sound like a bitter little School girl, who got her heart broken for the first time. Good that Sebas is sharing his wealth around and empowering more Bahamians,,makes him less likely to fail.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
True to form, John still sings for his supper. John, your persistent ranting that certain black people are entitled to engage in criminal activities simply because certain white people have done so and continue to do so only serves to show just how demented you truly are. You've been listening to the likes of Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers for so long that you now even sound like them. I have little hope of you ever waking up to the fact that serious crime is serious crime no matter the colour of the criminal's skin. It seems Sebas Bastian has buttered your family's bread to the point where you can no longer think straight. I feel sorry for you...and your family.
John 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Feel sorry for your own family and for your own self. The persistent ranting about Flowers and Bastian is coming from you, so much so you sound like a pathetic fool and definitely a racist. And yes, jealous! Go find out why the defense Force was asked to stand down from patrolling and guarding the Western end of New Providence.
Sickened 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
The Island Luck chief told Tribune Business it was “almost a penalty to be successful in The Bahamas” You should not be considered successful. You are a criminal and all that you had received illegally should have been confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act! You would be NOTHING now if the PLP wasn't so damned corrupt!!! YOU WILL ALWAYS BE CONSIDERED A CRIMINAL AND WILL NEVER HAVE THE RESPECT OF UPSTANDING CITIZENS!!!
realitycheck242 13 hours, 12 minutes ago
Now the securities commission needs to give Sebas permission to go ahead and have the IPO for Bahamians to by shares in Island Luck. He wants to share the wealth with the ordinary folks .The reasons for Town Planning’s course reversal were not disclosed in Mr Zonicle’s letter, and the Committee and its members will vehemently reject Mr Bastian’s claims of unfair treatment. They scared of the threatrened lawsuit
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
The Government should mandate that all of the numbers houses become publicly traded stock (IPO) and that Bahamians be given at least 50% access to IPO shares in these companies ....... If you cannot beat them, join them .... If the Government won't rescind the webshops licenses, make the Numbers Cartel share the wealth with ALL Bahamians whosoever choose to purchase shares.
realitycheck242 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
Only one two or three of them are profitable..
tetelestai 11 hours, 58 minutes ago
Sheep, Bahamians are either too unsophisticated, from a financial standpoint, or just don't have the financial means to invest, to make a IPO a viable option for the country or Sebas (see: Atlantis failed IPO, illiquid trading on BISX). The government nor the Commission should force this option (neither of whom have the legal power to do so, by the way). What the government should do, instead, is to utilize the Commission's new crowdfund laws and make Island Luck donate to all viable SME projects. If those projects are successful then perhaps wealth will start to spread around to all Bahamians...and then, those SME companies and, ultimately Island Luck, et. al., can conduct IPOs.
joeblow 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
I hope I live long enough to see him get the justice he deserves, if not from man then from God!
sealice 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
Proof of your suspicions? you just didn't pay off the right person and then the government switched and you had to pay off a whole new group of peeps?
And when you are building what most would call a subdivision yes you need to get approvals from other people besides the ones you paid off. . . that's the bribe takers job..... geez all that money and no fluckin sense....
TalRussell 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
At least Comrade Sebas didn't come with beggar pockets and still walked away 650 Grand Bahamalander acres lands gift wrapped in package them and not has pay taxes, ever, concessions. Certain people in governing red shirts party does still wanting put kinds people back basket - suffering from black Crab mentality way of thinking. Still waiting proof Oban actually even having $10 million they've claimed have spent and on only they and they god does knows what on and to whom... whilst there's material proof Sebas's $50 million.
DDK 11 hours, 41 minutes ago
The Tribune should run another poll:
Which of the following statements is correct?
A. Bahamian Members of Parliament care but just don't get it.
B. Bahamian Members of Parliament get it but just don't care.
C. Bahamian Members of Parliament just get everything they can.
John 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
Firstly, the "U TURN" by town planning was not due to a threat of a lawsuit by Sebas, but The Tribune's publicizing of the incident and the consequent outcry from the Bahamian public both in The Tribune and on social media. Not necessarily because it was Sebas, (Sebas is capable of holding his own brief), but a Bahamian who was willing and able to provide opportunities for other Bahamians and under the backdrop that foreigners were given preferential treatment. Even some in government the e was shocked, if not shocked and taken aback, because many know the Minister of Works to be a fair man and one who is efficient in the execution of his duties. And Ministry of Works has a reputation of holding back on certain projects and some contractors say 'thas why the place smell like 'fish money' referring to the blue marlins on the back of the $100 bills. The power of the pen.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
If Sebas paid someone to get this plan unlocked ....... Minnis needs to act.
John 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
And if someone was paid to block Sebas' plan for almost a year. Minnis also needs to act.
