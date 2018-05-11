Remembering Flamingo Crew

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other officials paid tribute yesterday to the survivors and four fallen marines who were on board HMBS Flamingo when it was attacked by Cubans in 1980.

Each year, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force remembers those officers who gave their lives in the service of their country.

"When HMBS Flamingo slipped HMBS Coral Harbour on May 8, 1980, the crew of 19 officers and marines had just begun what was intended to be a routine patrol," the RBDF noted in a press release.

"While many others were preparing to pay tribute to mothers everywhere, this ship's company was about to experience what it truly meant to lay down one's life for one's country.

"The Royal Bahamas Defence Force had just become an official organisation on March 31, 1980. Prior to this, officers and marines had commenced training in 1978, the year HMBS Flamingo and her sister ship, HMBS Marlin, were built and sailed from England to the Bahamas. The commanding officer of HMBS Flamingo was Commander Amos Rolle, a young Exumian.

"On Saturday, May 10, 1980, at approximately 5pm, HMBS Flamingo apprehended two Cuban fishing vessels for illegally fishing in Bahamian waters off cay Santo Domingo in the southern Bahamas. Shortly after the arrest, HMBS Flamingo was buzzed and struck by rockets and machine gun fire by Cuban MiG jet-fighters forcing crew members to abandon ship.

"HMBS Flamingo eventually sunk in ocean waters 35 miles south of Ragged Island; 15 out of the 19 crew members survived the ordeal by escaping to Ragged Island aboard one of the captured craft they had arrested. Missing in action and presumed dead were Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, and Marine Seamen Austin Smith, David Tucker and Edward Williams," the RBDF said.

Lieutenant Commander Whitfield Neely is the only member of that crew who is a current serving member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

"During the past five years, two of the crew members, who would have given 25 years or more in service to their country, have since left us," the RBDF said. "Chief Petty Officer Oscar Miller and Petty Officer Leopold Kirby will forever be remembered. The events of this sombre day remain fresh in the minds and hearts of both the surviving crew-members and the families of the four marines who were lost. This incident is also a stark reminder that the defence force is a voluntary force with inherent risks."