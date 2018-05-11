Suspected Drugs, Ammunition Found In Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Suspected marijuana and illegal ammunition were discovered in separate incidents in the Freeport area, Grand Bahama Police reported Friday.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 11am officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on information, went to Alcester Road where they conducted a search in the area and found a black plastic bag, containing 50 .9mm rounds of ammunition and 50 .40 rounds of ammunition.

In a second incident, officers while in the area of Drake Avenue, searched a track road and discovered in bushes two clear plastic packages, containing six pounds of suspected marijuana, with an estimated street value of $6,000.

ACP Pinder said no arrests were made in connection with the incidents, and police are continuing their investigations.