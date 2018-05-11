Winning Design For New Central Bank Building Revealed

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Central Bank of The Bahamas has revealed the winning design for the new Central Bank building.

Architekton Design Studio Bahamas was crowned the winner of the Urban Planning and Architectural Design Competition, landing the $50,000 grand prize.

The “Nassau Reimagined” design competition also included a “people’s choice” component under the theme: “Nassau Reimagined: Our city, our bank, our choice,” which allowed the public to choose a design online.

Noelle Nicolls, campaign coordinator for the People’s Choice competition, said the number of initiatives implemented in an effort to revitalise Nassau inspired it. She also explained that it was an ideal opportunity for the public to participate in a “major infrastructural project”, and reported that the competition had over 3,500 voters in a period of less than two weeks.

“Usually we just see buildings going up, but in this instance, the public through the gallery, through the online competition and the website, and the portfolios of all the designers, was really able to participate in not just the selection and review process, but now will feel a sense of ownership as the development of the premises goes on”, she said.

With additional remarks regarding the overall race, Ian Fernander, Administration Manager of the Central Bank, said the competition was “anonymous in many aspects”.

He said no one in the bank, other than himself and one other person, knew the identity of the competitors, and added that competitors were assigned random numbers, and asked to ensure that they did not reveal themselves.

The panel consisted of five anonymous judges with diverse backgrounds in architecture, engineering, fine arts, anthropology, urban planning, and education. The process also considered the judges’ scoring, further review, and process reviews by the bank.

“During the judging process… the judges really just judged what they had in front of them...they boiled it down to three winners...and we’ve kept everything confidential - up to this point, so when the winners are announced, that will be the first time that even the persons in the bank know who the winners are,” Mr Fernander said.

Some of the competitors included, Architekton Design Studio Bahamas represented by Jason P Lorandos, Architectural Design Ideas Limited represented by Derek Saunders, Arcop Architects Limited represented by Douglas Smith, The Architectural Studio represented by Michael Moss, and the Diamond Consulting Group and HKS Architects Incorporated represented by Sean Farrington. A full list of the participating architectural firms, along with their conceptual designs, can be found on the bank’s website at www.centralbankbahamas.com.

Arcop Limited placed third in the overall competition winning $10,000, while The Diamond Consulting Group and HKS Architects Inc. was awarded $5,000 for placing first in the People’s Choice competition, and another $25,000 for placing second in the overall competition.

In describing Architekton Design Studio Bahamas’ winning concept, Fernander referred to some of the judges’ comments stating: “The project described as a sculptural object by its architect would represent an iconic image for the new Central Bank...boldness and audacity in terms of the design, and a deep thoughtfulness about the urban environment and the public spaces as well.”

Explaining the purpose of the competition, John Rolle, governor of the Central Bank said: “Part of the reason why we put this campaign on is because we want the new Central Bank facility to remain in the downtown area, and for that to be a catalyst of the development in the area… having a new building is an imperative… we’ve outgrown (the current building), and there are modern security needs… so we’re very happy with all of the designs. ”

Mr Rolle added that the next step in the process is to assemble the submissions and present the package to the government for approval, in order to proceed to the next stage.