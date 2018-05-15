Half-Day Opening For Post Office

THE East Hill Street General Post Office will be operating on half-days until further notice.

A government release yesterday advised of reduced operating hours from 8.30am to noon due to power supply challenges.

The power supply issues are expected to affect office hours over the next few days.

The release read: “The public is advised that the General Post Office Bldg. on E Hill St is currently experiencing some challenges to its power supply that will further impact office hours, over the next few days.”

“As a result, operating hours at the GPO, will be conducted from 8:30am to 12noon, until further notice.”

It added: “The department apologises for the inconvenience caused, and extends sincerest thanks for the public’s continued patience during this period.”

The government plans to demolish the aged East Hill Street complex as part of efforts to modernise the downtown area.

The Minnis administration halted plans left by the previous administration to convert the Independence Drive Shopping Centre off Tonique Williams Darling Highway as a temporary location while the East Hill location was restored, last year.

Mr Bannister said the project received the green light without approved plans or a building permit for construction, adding environmental and social assessments like traffic impact were also not conducted.

The government has been in the process of acquiring the Phil’s building on Gladstone Road; however, it is not clear how much it will cost to renovate the new post office location on Gladstone Road or how long the work would take to finish.