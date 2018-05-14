Shanty Town Evictions ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
RIGHTS Bahamas said it now has evidence to take “constitutional action” against the government over its July 31, 2018, deadline mandating the eviction of all shanty town residents, arguing the decision was discriminatory.
Stephanie St Fleur, president of the activist group, branded the move “ethnic cleansing” saying it contravened certain articles of the Bahamas Constitution.
On Sunday, Ms St Fleur said she was surprised by the news of a deadline; however, Haitian Pastors League President Dr Jean Paul Charles told The Tribune yesterday he had no issues with the deadline because in his view it gives sufficient time for shanty town dwellers to find alternative housing.
He said he had known of the government’s date to vacate since February.
The deadline was first made public in the Tribune’s report of an interview with Labour Minister Dion Foulkes, chairman of the government-appointed shanty town committee, yesterday.
Dr Charles said the only challenge was some families may find it difficult to financially afford what is required to rent accommodations. This, he said, was raised with government officials. But the Minnis administration has said they are not willing to assist in this regard, Dr Charles said.
Activist Louby Georges took exception to this, saying he doubted the league asked the right questions of the government or effectively communicated the content of meetings with the government to the wider Haitian community, especially those living in the shanty towns.
He said the pastors seem to be more “yes men” than a body looking after the well being of the minority group. Mr Georges told The Tribune he doubted the wider Haitian community knew of the deadline, which is a little more than two months away.
In a statement, Ms St Fleur said: “This government seems more concerned about its legacy than actually making it ‘the poor people’s time’.
“‘Bulldoze the shanty towns’ may make a good headline, but the actual affect is leaving many already living below poverty, including hundreds of children, homeless.
“Rights Bahamas now has an evidential basis upon which to bring a constitutional action against the government for discrimination against the Haitian minority generally, it is apparent that they are simply obsessed with “eradicating” persons of Haitian descent in their “shantytown” communities.
“This is ethnic cleansing and is prohibited by articles 15 and 26 of the constitution.”
She was referring to the portion of the Constitution that speaks to protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual specifically the protection of the privacy of the home and property. Article 26 directly prohibits discrimination.
“Many Over-the-Hill areas could qualify as shanty towns, in terms of construction, facilities and relevant permissions. Thus, there should be no distinction between the two human habitats,” she also said.
“Equal and just treatment should be afforded to all in accordance with basic human dignity. Instead of tearing down, bulldozing, eradicating, why not build up develop? Why not give hope and create opportunity?
“Shanty towns have Haitian, Haitian-Bahamian and Bahamian residents, all of whom are ethnically challenged, living and trying to survive the high cost of living of our country. They are victims, not offenders and deserve the support of the community. Nor is there any legal basis for taking this action. All residents of shanty towns have a right to challenge any decisions of the government in court and no action can be taken until their legal options are exhausted.”
For his part, Mr Georges posed several questions of the timeline.
He said: “I want to know if that applies to all shantytowns or just particular ones? Which ones will be first and how do you pick which ones have to be vacated by this July?”
Labour Minister Dion Foulkes announced the government’s planned timeline and further revealed two shanty towns - one in New Providence off Hamster Road, Faith Avenue and another just outside of George Town Exuma – were recently torn down.
He also said formal notice will be given to those living in structures not up to building code this week.
Those demolitions were done in tandem with a census conducted in 11 shanty towns across the capital.
The survey began April 15, and a complete report on the census is expected today, Mr Foulkes said.
John 16 hours, 55 minutes ago
Don't know who is advising the government on this matter, but several US cities tried to pass laws making it illegal to be homeless. So essentially they would lock up homeless individuals and lose them in jail. And, of course, when they got released, if ever, they would still be homeless and get re-arrested and back in jail. Many have a lot to be thankful for that Hillary clinton, aka MIss Jezebel, did not get elected.
ashley14 16 hours, 2 minutes ago
Most of the time they just leave them alone. They tend to make themselves shelter in the woods, which you don't really have. As long as they don't bother people or set up shelter in obvious place's to bring down property values, they just leave them alone. The government doesn't want to support them. It's sad in the winter they occasionally find some dead from freezing to death.
TheMadHatter 15 hours, 18 minutes ago
"Instead of tearing down, bulldozing, eradicating, why not build up develop? Why not give hope and create opportunity?"
Yes you silly lady. That's exactly the same question Bahamians have been asking about Haitians for 40 years. Why do you guys prefer to make a dozen babies instead of making good homes to live in? Why do you force "hundreds" of children to live in shanty towns? Do Haitians not love their children?
Are you in the process of overbreeding and thereby "ethnically cleansing" Bahamians out of their own country? Just a casual glance by a neutral observer would draw that conclusion.
Emac 13 hours, 34 minutes ago
Well said!
TalRussell 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
Where is the now much completed Census report promised for public release by Comrade Minister Dion Alexander....... cause how can the public fairly judge what's really going on at the long classified as shanty town residential areas..... how you treat the residents depends on are we talking about citizens or not - we do have a greater degree responsibility towards children - regardless of nationality. Will there be NO punishment for shanty town slum landlords and their conspirators..... are they not responsible shouldering costs for a terrible situation of which they have pocketed steady streams rent monies for years? Publicly name them! Publicly shame them! Shouldn't we the public be told who are the shanty town conspirators and how high up a position/status in government and society does they and they families enjoy?
DDK 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
Ethnic cleansing my big toe! These rights groups should teach THEIR People about Immigration Laws, Housing Regulations, Business Licences and Birth Control. If things are so bad in The Bahamas maybe they should jump on the first boat going somewhere more to their liking.
joeblow 14 hours, 4 minutes ago
Stephanie St Fleur, president of the activist group, branded the move “ethnic cleansing” saying it contravened certain articles of the Bahamas Constitution.
Ms St Fleur conveniently did not mention the points in the Bahamian constitution, or immigration law that illegal Haitians contravene continuously!
She obviously does not understand exactly what ethnic cleansing is either!
B_I_D___ 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
Agreed...Ms St Fleur needs to be EXTREMELY careful with throwing around terms like 'Ethnic Cleansing'. Clearly she does not know her history and the TRUE meaning behind that term.
John 13 hours, 6 minutes ago
Yes like the Zika virus and the new outbreak of Ebola that is said to be 10 times more deadly. Do they have viruses that only attack only white people? Well except for that patently obvious one.
Aegeaon 12 hours, 45 minutes ago
Why say white people? What are you getting at?
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 57 minutes ago
When Pindling was trying to starve out every Long Islander by not giving us access to any modern utilities etc. back in the 1970s and 1980s ....... that was ethnic cleansing ............ smt.
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 19 minutes ago
Georges should educate his people as to what the Government intentions are in regard to shanty towns. The shanty Towns should not have existed in the first place, They are illegal. What about other homes where persons followed the laws of the Bahamas should they be forced to live close to shanty Towns.??
There are no shanty town in Smith Point near the drama king, or on the ridge or Cable Beach or the Eastern Road.
realitycheck242 11 hours, 19 minutes ago
"Rights Bahamas" should be renamed to "Rights Haitians" .....The principals in that group sure does not have the interest of This country at heart. They anti everything true true Bahamian in this country. We need to pass laws on who or what can use the word Bahamas in their name. Certainly not deceptive groups with take over intentions..
joeblow 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
A more appropriate name for them would be "We gat a right to be here, now ya'll Bahamians shut up."
Safiri 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
I once heard a US Congressman addressing some Latinos from Juarez Mexico who had moved to the US. His words were quite simple and to the point. He told them that if they live in this country, the way they lived in their country, then very soon this country will look like theirs.
Likewise to all who choose here to live, no matter of country of origin, but especially to those who try to justify shatytowns. If you choose to live like you did in your country, then soon our country will look like your country!
sealice 10 hours, 1 minute ago
No we want ethnic cleansing but these soft fools we keep electing are too interested in taking creole bribes and looking the other way then taking care of issues and cleaning up our country
SP 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
Ethnic cleansing for the Bahamas is the best idea of the century!
Nothing would make "real Bahamians" happier than to rid our country of these Haitian parasites who consider the Bahamas only as an ATM machine. They have no respect for our laws, people, culture or language.
