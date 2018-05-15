Help Cops Catch Two Girls’ Sex Attackers

By Ava Turnquest

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating two separate cases of sexual assault involving female children.

The alleged incidents occurred in the Englerston Community on April 28, and Monday this week.

Police released two sketches yesterday, asking the public for any information on the identity or location of the two men.

No information was given out on the condition of the two girls involved and whether they required medical treatment.

Police also released no information on what time of day the attacks are said to have taken place.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “You would have thought the police would give out as much information as they could. Just saying the time these incidents happened could spark somebody’s memory and they could have seen something that can help catch these men.

“Just look at social media and you can see people are going mad over this. They need to get these men quick.”

At least one of the attacks is believed to have taken place in a derelict building near to the Stephen Dillet Primary School.

The area is normally covered in thick scrub which would be able to hide anyone hiding there – or dragging someone into the building.

As news of the attacks spread yesterday it is understood locals took action themselves to clear much of the long grass and shrubs to make the area wide open and visible to passersby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.