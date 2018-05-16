Pedestrian Killed, Another Injured As Vehicle Hits Them On Highway

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A male pedestrian died and another hospitalised with severe injuries after they were hit by a vehicle travelling on the Warren J Levarity Highway late on Monday evening.

According to reports, a group of men were walking along the highway when a grey-coloured Plymouth Voyager struck the two men. The male driver was not injured.

One of the victims died at the scene while EMS personnel took the other to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he is in serious condition.

Superintendent Jeremy Hendfield, officer in charge of the traffic division, reported that police received a call at about 10.45pm of a traffic accident involving pedestrians and a vehicle.

A group of pedestrians were visiting the island while their ship is being repaired at the GB Shipyard. They had left a local establishment and were heading back to the ship when the accident happened," Supt Hendfield said.

He said the driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police investigators. When asked whether inadequate lighting may have been a contributing factor, Supt Hendfield said it may have.

"We believe lighting would have been a factor as we know along the street there is not much lighting." he said.

"We have been asking the public to drive with caution, especially along this road. We know it is dark and we ask motorists to drive at a comfortable speed where you you can see and you are able to stop the vehicle in time. Persons use this road to get back and forth to Eight Mile Rock. We appeal to persons to slow down especially when coming in the area where there are business establishments and persons maybe walking the street."

This accident was the fourth traffic fatality on Grand Bahama this year.

The first occurred when a Jamaican man died of injuries received in a traffic accident on January 25 at Grand Bahama Highway and Coral Road.

The accident involved two vehicles - a red 2007 Nissan Cube and a white 2001 Honda Accord. Of the four people taken to the hospital, the male passenger in the Cube died.

On February 7, Christopher Gibson, 36, of Hudson Estates, Freeport, was struck and killed by a tour bus while attempting to cross the street. The accident occurred at Coral Road and West Settler's Way around 8pm. His death was the island's second for 2018.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigations into this latest incident and are appealing motorists to drive with care and attention.