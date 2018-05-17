Augustin-Fairellsigns Up With Topleague In France

By RENALDO DORSETT

Sports Reporter

ONE senior men's national team member has progressed to the top league in France as his new club looks to bolster its roster for a playoff push.

Jonathan Augustin-Fairell signed with JDA Dijon of LNB French Pro A as the league's playoffs continue this weekend. He was called up to replace Jacques Alingue.

Augustin-Fairell averaged 11.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Blois of the French Pro B League.

He appeared as a member of the national team this year during the FIBA World Qualifiers.

In his debut for Team Bahamas, he finished with four points, two rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Dominican Republic.

Fairell spent last season with SPO Rouen Basket of the French Pro B League.

Duran International represents Fairell, who averaged a team-high 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season in 34 games for Rouen.

In his first year (2015-16) of professional basketball, Fairell played with Vienna in Austrian A Bundesliga, where in 42 games he averaged 14 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He finished second in the league in rebounds that season.

Fairell helped Vienna to win the Supercup and make it to the league semi-finals. It was a successful season for Fairell, as he was selected to the Eurobasket.com All-Austrian League 2nd Team and to the league's all-star game.

Prior to turning pro in 2015, Fairell played collegiate basketball with Murray State.

In two seasons with Murray State, Fairell averaged 6.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on 59 per cent shooting from the field. Fairell started 68 of the 69 games he played at Murray State.