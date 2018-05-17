A Garden For Sandilands

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

LODGE members of the Rebecca Chapter No 4, Prince Hall Affiliate, gave the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre’s beautification programme a boost with a new garden in the atrium of the Robert Smith Ward.

The garden marks the first phase of a beautification project designed for the area, which is housed in the new Child and Adolescent Robert Smith (CARS) Building at the facility on Fox Hill Road.

The colourful additions included hibiscus, petunias and peonies. Sister Fredericka Wallace, who supervises the Robert Smith Ward, described the contribution as a “beautiful change” and one that would certainly brighten the day of staff and clients alike.

She added: “In my book they get two green thumbs up”.