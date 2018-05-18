Bahamas First General Insurance, Btvi Establish Scholarship Programme

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS First General Insurance Company has established an annual scholarship programme with the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute.

The Bahamas First RUSH Scholarship will offer two full scholarships, inclusive of tuition and fees, to one candidate seeking to study Auto Collision Repair and to another to study Auto Mechanics.

The application deadline for both scholarships is Saturday, June 30th.

“At Bahamas First, we’re constantly looking for ways to create opportunities for Bahamians,” said Patrick Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas First.

“We believe that education is the greatest opportunity. It is our great honour to provide the financial resources for a quality education in growing fields that will equip Bahamians with the skills to provide for themselves and their families.”

Additionally, Bahamas First will offer internships in the company’s motor engineering department to scholarship candidates upon the successful completion of their programme. The goal is to create a hands-on opportunity for students while also providing exposure to the workforce as they prepare to transition into their careers.

BTVI President Dr. Robert W. Robertson said: “BTVI is charged with closing the workforce's skills gap; therefore, this scholarship will go a long way in providing two deserving students with the opportunity to learn a trade in the auto industry and earn a living.”

He further added that Bahamas First’s generous support will help dismantle financial barriers in higher education.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must be Bahamian citizens who are 25 years or younger with a desire to pursue further academic development in auto mechanics or auto engineering. Students with demonstrated financial need are encouraged to apply.

“Bahamas First believes that every Bahamian can succeed and contribute to making our country even better if given the chance,” said Mr Ward.

“With the establishment of the Bahamas First RUSH Scholarship, we’ve invested in the bright future of The Bahamas.”

To learn more about the scholarship’s full application requirements visit the company's website.