Woman Killed, Man Injured In Freeport Truck Crash

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after the truck they were in collided with a tree early Saturday morning in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

According to reports, the accident occurred shortly before 4am in the area of East Mall Drive and Explorers Way.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that when police arrived at the scene, they found a grey GMC truck with two occupants inside. The female passenger had died at the scene, she said.

According to Ms Pinder, the truck was reportedly travelling south on East Mall Drive on the eastbound lane when it went off the road and crashed into a tree. The driver was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Ms Pinder said police are continuing their investigation into the accident and are appealing to motorists to drive within the speed limit and to buckle up.

This incident marks the fifth traffic fatality for Grand Bahama this year.

In other news, a second male pedestrian who was struck last Thursday at the Warren J Levarity Highway has now died in hospital.

ASP Pinder reported that the other pedestrian who had died at the scene has been identified as Afifi of Indonesia.

According to reports, the victims were among a group of men walking along the highway when they were struck by a vehicle. The men, who worked onboard a ship docked at the GB Shipyard for repairs, were heading back to the shipyard when a Plymouth Voyager hit them.



Flowers were left at the scene following the men's deaths.