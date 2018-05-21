Man Injured In Gas Station Shooting

A man is in hospital after a shooting at a gas station early on Sunday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 3am, the man was in his vehicle at the Shell Service Station on Tonique Williams Darling Highway, when an armed man approached and opened fire, injuring him in the body. The victim was transported to PMH, where he is listed in stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
