Holiday Weekend Blighted By Series Of Armed Robberies

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a spate of armed robberies which occured over the holiday weekend.

In the first incident in the early hours of Friday morning, a man was approached by two men outside his home in Hope Town, Abaco, one of whom was armed with a gun. He was robbed of cash and some personal items before the two men fled on foot. The victim was uninjured.

On Saturday, two men armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store on Blue Hill and St Vincent Roads just before 4pm.

According to police, the men held an employee "at bay" and robbed the store of an undetermined amount of cash before escaping on foot.

Minutes after midnight on Sunday, two men armed with a gun robbed a couple as they arrived at their home on Marigold Farm Road. The man and woman were robbed of cash and the armed robbers escaped in a silver car.

Police were called to the area of Love Beach less than two hours later, when two women were robbed of cash by two men armed with a gun.

The women were driving in the area when their vehicle was bumped from behind. When they stopped, two men approached with a firearm and robbed them before escaping in a car.

In the last reported incident on Sunday, a man had his car stolen in the parking lot of The Prescription Parlour Pharmacy on East Street South shortly before 11pm. The man was approached by two men who had a gun, and escaped in the gray 2007 Honda Accord with a license plate AC2041.

Investigations are ongoing in all matters.