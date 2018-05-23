Hello From The Top Of Everything

VIDEO Instagram post Sunrise from the summit of Mt Everest A post shared by Everest242 (@everest242) on May 23, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

BAHAMIAN Richard Beek reached the summit of Mount Everest just in time to witness its “magical” sunrise on Tuesday morning after a difficult journey.

He and his guide were the first to the summit that day.

“There were no other climbers in front of us and we past a few smaller groups that had departed camp four before us,” he said.

“Looking down the route from Tibet had no climbers. The sunrise was very special. I have posted a video on Instagram at everest242. The sky started getting lighter while we climbed the final summit ridge which takes about an hour. It was magical watching the mountains emerge out of the night as well as the sky reflecting off the ridge. There were clouds way below, otherwise the sky was clear.”

Avalanches and crevasses forced the climber to make numerous adjustments during the journey.

The experience was “very challenging” he said, adding the “final summit attempt was difficult everyday with minimal sleep.” “My philosophy has been one day at a time which made it more manageable.”

Not everyone who made the trek was lucky. At least three adventurers have died this season; they included a Japanese climber identified as 35-year-old Nobuazu Kuriki, a 63-year-old Macedonian, Gjeorgi Petkov andLam Babu Sherpa from Kurima Solukhambu. It was Mr Kuriki’s sixth time trying to reach the top of Everest, having failed all his attempts while travelling with minimal gear and no oxygen tank. On a previous climb, he lost nine of his fingers to frostbite.

“We did see bodies; that was very sobering,” Mr Beek said yesterday.

“One was in a tent at camp three and looked like the person was sleeping but you could tell something was not right. My sherpa said the person died a few days ago. The other body was just above camp three.”

The Tribune began following Mr Beek’s mountain climbing in 2016 after he reached the top of Vinson Massif, the highest peak on Antarctica. He has now reached the summit of the highest mountains on every continent after 16 years of mountain climbing.

Now that he’s reached the top of the world, he said is looking forward to life at sea level.

“Right now it’s about getting home and gaining back the body weight that I have lost,” he said. “Deltec Bank, who I work for, have been very understanding and I would like to thank them for helping me achieve this milestone. I won’t be going anywhere for awhile.”