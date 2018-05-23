Two Charged With Robbery And Murder Attempt

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO 24-year-old men were arraigned in a magistrate's court yesterday accused of being the perpetrators of an armed robbery and an attempted murder one week ago.

Dominic Stuart and Antonio Neely stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with one count each of armed robbery and attempted murder stemming from the May 15 incidents.

It is alleged that being concerned together and armed with a handgun on May 15, the two Garden Hills residents robbed Travis Johnson of $80.

It is further alleged that on the same date, the two intentionally and unlawfully attempted to cause Travis Johnson's death by means of unlawful harm.

Stuart was further charged with one count of robbery concerning an incident that occurred days before the alleged armed robbery on May 9.

It is alleged that on that date, Stuart robbed Sean Simmons of his wallet which contained $400 in cash and an assortment of credit cards.

Neither man was required to enter a plea to the armed robbery and attempted murder charges and the matter was adjourned to August 8 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Stuart pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge and that matter was adjourned to the same date for trial.

Prior to the closure of the arraignment, Neely's attorney Lennox Coleby indicated to the court that his client was shot by police, and that he consequently has a bullet lodged in his right arm.

The surgery to remove the bullet is today, Mr Coleby said. Thus, the attorney requested that the deputy chief magistrate send a note to officials at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in view of his client's predicament.

The deputy chief magistrate noted Mr Coleby's submissions and stated that she would recommend that Neely be seen by a medic at the Fox Hill facility.

Both men were subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.