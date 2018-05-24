Cocaine Found At Airport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

THREE people were arrested at Grand Bahama International Airport after suspected cocaine worth over $40,000 was discovered in a carry-on travel bag.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody shortly before 1pm on Tuesday at the US Pre-Clearance Departure Lounge at the airport.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported yesterday that DEU officers were called to the lounge where a man presented himself at US Customs to board a flight to Florida.



A search was conducted of his carryon bag when US officials discovered three plastic packages, containing suspected cocaine. The drug weighed 7.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $45,000.

Ms Pinder said that further initial investigations resulted in the arrest of another man and woman.

