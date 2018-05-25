Activists Call On Politicians To Stand By Their Beliefs

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

RIGHTS Bahamas President Stephanie St Fleur yesterday implored several of her former colleagues-turned politicians associated with the FNM to "support" the protection of a citizen's right to privacy.

Ms St Fleur was addressing the passage of the controversial Interception of Communications Bill (ICB), 2017 in the Lower House on Wednesday.

In statement circulated by Rights Bahamas, Ms St Fleur called on State Minister for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson, Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira, Water and Sewerage Chairman Adrian Gibson and Senator Renard Henfield to continue to stand with Bahamians opposed to the ICB - as they did in past.

Addressing the men directly, she said: "We understand the realities of our system of party politics and the intense pressure to toe the party line, as many who broke ranks over the years were targetted, intimidated and ostracised."

However, she said despite the fear, the men should "stand up for what is right" and "maintain the courage of their convictions on this most important issue".

Ms St Fleur joins several public figures who have spoken out against the government's failure to slow the legislation and extend the consultation process, as it promised it said it would do when elected to office.

Ms St Fleur said every citizen in the Bahamas should be concerned by the "terrifying attempt" by the government to erode their civil liberties.

"Once a fundamental freedom is taken away from the people, it is rarely if ever given back. Rights Bahamas is prepared to challenge the Spy Bill in court," she added.

Ms St Fleur also called on journalists to "stand up with" Rights Bahamas.

She said: "The Spy Bill has now been passed, it will only be a matter of time before outspoken reporters find their phones tapped, their emails intercepted and their confidential sources compromised. This has happened all over the world where such anti-democratic laws are in place."

The ICB was passed by Parliament on Wednesday without input of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis who once opposed the bill, and in the face of strong push-back by members of the Official Opposition.

The FNM's advancement of the Bill comes a little more than a year after the party used the Christie administration's draft Bill to castigate the Progressive Liberal Party in their general election campaign.