Motorcyclist Dies As He Crashes Into Wall

A motorcyclist was killed shortly before 10pm on Wednesday after colliding with a car and wall on Kemp Road.

Police said the victim died in hospital of injuries sustained in the crash. The motorcyclist has not been named.

In Grand Bahama meanwhile, police have officially released the names of three people killed in recent traffic accidents on Grand Bahama.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported the second male victim who died in hospital following an accident on May 10 at the Warren J Levarity was identified as Saisal Muhammad, 31, of Indonesia.

The female passenger killed in a traffic accident on May 13 at East Mall Drive and Explorer's Way has been identified as 49-year-old Carolyn Belazaire, of Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock. And the man who died in a traffic accident on May 22 has been officially identified as Devon Poitier, 19, of Deadman's Reef.