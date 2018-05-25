Teenager In Custody In Connection With Sexual Assaults

A teenage male is in police custody in connection with three recent sexual assaults on young girls.

This comes after the most recent attack on a girl near the Big Pond Park, next to the National Insurance Board off Baillou Hill Road, on Thursday.

The girl was accosted by a man who sexually assaulted her before running away.

Earlier this month, it was revealed two young girls, aged six and 12, had been sexually assaulted in a three-week span by a lone male perpetrator.