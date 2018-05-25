Teenager In Custody In Connection With Sexual Assaults

A teenage male is in police custody in connection with three recent sexual assaults on young girls.
This comes after the most recent attack on a girl near the Big Pond Park, next to the National Insurance Board off Baillou Hill Road, on Thursday.
The girl was accosted by a man who sexually assaulted her before running away.
Earlier this month, it was revealed two young girls, aged six and 12, had been sexually assaulted in a three-week span by a lone male perpetrator.
Comments
John 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Good work by the police and whoever else was responsible for leading to the capture of this child predator/molester.
rawbahamian 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Now they need to put him in a cell with Bubba and a jar of cup grease and let him feel what it's like to be a victim of sexual assault !!!
ThisIsOurs 56 minutes ago
Someone else was in custody a few days ago and he was released. I don't know how he gets his reputation back. Some people will continue to watch him as "ain't they say he do that ting?". Let's not all turn this into the modern day Salem witch trials
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID