Insolvency Association Launches In Bahamas

The Restructuring and Insolvency Specialists Association (Bahamas) held its launch event last Thursday at Baha Mar's Royal Blue Golf Club.

In attendance were around 50 guests, including members of the judiciary, Queen's Counsels (QCs), Certified Financial Analysts (CFAs), accountants and attorneys from the Bahamas' leading institutions, accounting and law firms.

Welcoming remarks were given by RISA's founding directors, who said similar chapters have already been established in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The Association's goal is to bring together persons with experience in insolvency and restructuring to assist in facilitating legislative reform, committees for educational seminars, the hosting of international conferences and other networking events.

The event was sponsored by Lennox Paton, KPMG and Ernst & Young. The Founding Directors of RISA are Zelma Wilson (KPMG), Igal Wizman (EY) and Sophia Rolle-Kapousouzoglou (Lennox Paton).

Photo credits - Scharad Lightbourne