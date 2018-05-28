Robbers Swim To Get Away After Boat At Arawak Cay Raided

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE arrested one man but two others swam to freedom following an armed robbery that took place on a boat moored at Arawak Cay on Friday.

According to reports, a man was on a boat moored at Arawak Cay when three men, one armed with a firearm, boarded the vessel and robbed him of cash shortly after 1am.

Police officers arrived as the men were searching the boat, and two of the robbers jumped into the sea and escaped, while the third man was taken into custody.

When contacted yesterday for an update in the matter, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), said police have the three persons believed to be the perpetrators in custody.

He also told The Tribune that the three individuals are suspected of also committing other armed robberies.

Meanwhile, police are investigating two other armed robberies that occurred between Saturday and Sunday.

In the first incident, shortly after 2pm on Sunday, a man was in his home on South Ocean Boulevard when two armed men entered his house and robbed him of cash, jewellery and electronic items before fleeing.

Then shortly after 1am on Sunday, a man was walking on Melvern Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, when he was approached by a group of men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash before running from the area.