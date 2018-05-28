Taxi Drivers Claim Resort Is Taking Their Business

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Taxicab drivers on Grand Bahama demonstrated outside a local resort on Saturday claiming guests are being illegally transported in unfranchised vehicles taking jobs away from them.

They claim this “illegal practice” has been carrying on for nearly a year without any redress from the Road Traffic Department, despite ongoing complaints made by cab drivers and the GB Taxi Union.

Wayne Rolle, union chairman, and David Jones, president of the GBTU, were among some two dozen cab drivers who assembled at the entrance to the Ocean Reef resort on Bahama Reef Boulevard.

According to Mr Rolle, when cab drivers drop off arriving guests at the resort, they are no longer allowed back at the property to pick them up.





“They (the resort) take the people in unfranchised vehicles and what they are doing is selling their guests illegal cab fares to the food store, beach, fish fry and return trip to the airport and harbour,” he alleged.

Mr Rolle said they have spoken to everyone about the issue, including Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell, the controller of Road Traffic Ross Smith, and assistant controller Charmaine Fernander as well as supervisors at Road Traffic in Freeport.

“We were told that this was going to be stopped - that was almost a year ago, and next month will be one year since this has been going on,” said the cab driver of 24 years.

Mr Rolle noted drivers also had also a brief conversation with the prime minister about the situation.

“We did not go into details with him about it, but he told us that if the issue was not resolved that we could have a meeting with him,” he said.

“There are about 30 taxicab drivers out here today because we are opposed to what is happening, and we want the matter to be addressed,” Rolle said.

Taxi Union president David Jones called on the government to ensure proper regulation at the resort. “We want to make sure the government regulate this area and put in a taxi stand here. One was here (before), and they moved it. We are asking the government to make sure regulate this area, so we do not have these kinds of issues anymore,” Mr Jones said.

“This has been a vexing issue for a long time, and it needs to be rectified, and we are asking the government to do something about it. The matter needs to be corrected because it is getting out of hand, and if something were to happen to those guests it would be devastating.”

On the matter of the harbour, Mr Rolle stated there are still issues concerning the illegal soliciting at the port for passengers off cruise ships. He complained a local tour operator is allowed through Customs and on to the cruise ships to solicit guests.

“The government promised that would stop also, but the tour operator is still allowed beyond the checkpoint to go onboard the ship,” he claimed.

Mr Rolle also complained about cruise ships selling tours while in port. “We have a problem with cruise ships having their tour desk opened and selling tours while in port; it is illegal to do that because the tour desk is supposed to be closed while in port,” he explained.

Cab drivers had also requested that licence fees be reduced from $300 to assist during tough economic times, he said.

“Business licence fee used to be $100, and it is now $300, and with the state of the economy we wanted the government to give us a break on that,” he said.

When asked if they feel their concerns and issues are being ignored, Mr Jones noted there had been some improvement at the port regarding sharing of cruise passengers.

“We love the industry just like anyone else, and we could take drastic measures, but we choose to sit at the table and talk.

“But we feel that government is helping us. At the harbour, we are now sharing the jobs on Celebration. Previously, the tour operators moved all the tours on the boat, but now we are getting some of those jobs, and so the government is working with us there,” Mr Jones said.