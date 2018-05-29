Henfield’S ‘No’ On Spy Bill Vote

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

SENATOR Ranard Henfield indicated in a tweet over the weekend he will vote against the Interception of Communication Bill in the Senate, calling the issue “a matter of conscience”.

If he follows through, it would be a rare public break with the Minnis administration for Mr Henfield who railed against the bill when the Christie administration introduced it in the lead-up to the 2017 general election. The bill passed the House of Assembly last week.

A post on Mr Henfield’s Twitter page said: “It should be clear where one stands today on an issue that one vehemently fought yesterday. For the record, I have no intention to abstain or vote in favor of this Bill. ‘Those who are opposed, will say nay’…”NAY.” A matter of conscience.”

He appeared to address the matter on Facebook as well, writing the hashtag “#VotingNoToTheBill.” The Facebook post said: “Genuine concern pushes you into activism. Activism pushes you into nationalism. Nationalism forces you into politics. Politics makes you anxious for your imminent return to private life.”

Mr Henfield did not respond to The Tribune’s request for comment before press time yesterday.

As one of the bill’s loudest critics last year, he warned it could have dire consequences for privacy rights in the country.

In a Facebook post on February 20, 2017, he said: “…You wouldn’t even know that they are reading the emails between you and your spouse, your business partners, your clients, your bank, your doctor or viewing your family pictures. How do we know our personal information won’t be leaked to embarrass people, put them at risk or to victimize them?”

“If you refuse to give up your password, unlock your phone or computer you will be arrested. We see now where the PLP wants to take this country! Will the FNM, DNA or UPM repeal this Bill if elected? Ask your candidates publicly so we know who not to replace these animal farm characters with!”

After the Christie administration shelved the bill, he said in another Facebook post last year: “While this may seem like a victory for all of us that spoke up, stood up and are prepared to march, let us not for a moment think the government will not try and bring this bill up again before elections or after elections if they win. Stay ready to apply even more pressure if they refuse to take our suggests and amendments over the next few years.”

After the Free National Movement’s general election victory last year, he indicated on Facebook that the Minnis administration’s failure to “scrap the spy bill” would be among a number of actions that would prompt another protest from his group.

Because the We March movement was painted as apolitical, critics have been quick to highlight when Mr Henfield has been soft on the Minnis administration after hammering its predecessor.

In a press statement last week, Rights Bahamas President Stephanie St. Fleur called on “MPs Adrian Gibson, Elsworth Johnson and Romauld Ferreira, who all worked with Rights Bahamas in the past, as well as Senator Ranard Henfield of We March…(to) support us in protecting our citizens’ privacy - which they so strongly opposed back when it was a PLP initiative.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also opposed the Interception of Communication bill last year. However, since his administration’s push to pass the bill, he has not publicly revisited his prior criticism.

Note: In the original version of this story, it stated that Mr Henfield’s tweet had been deleted. This is NOT the case.