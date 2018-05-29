Henfield’S ‘No’ On Spy Bill Vote

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
SENATOR Ranard Henfield indicated in a tweet over the weekend he will vote against the Interception of Communication Bill in the Senate, calling the issue “a matter of conscience”.
If he follows through, it would be a rare public break with the Minnis administration for Mr Henfield who railed against the bill when the Christie administration introduced it in the lead-up to the 2017 general election. The bill passed the House of Assembly last week.
A post on Mr Henfield’s Twitter page said: “It should be clear where one stands today on an issue that one vehemently fought yesterday. For the record, I have no intention to abstain or vote in favor of this Bill. ‘Those who are opposed, will say nay’…”NAY.” A matter of conscience.”
He appeared to address the matter on Facebook as well, writing the hashtag “#VotingNoToTheBill.” The Facebook post said: “Genuine concern pushes you into activism. Activism pushes you into nationalism. Nationalism forces you into politics. Politics makes you anxious for your imminent return to private life.”
Mr Henfield did not respond to The Tribune’s request for comment before press time yesterday.
As one of the bill’s loudest critics last year, he warned it could have dire consequences for privacy rights in the country.
In a Facebook post on February 20, 2017, he said: “…You wouldn’t even know that they are reading the emails between you and your spouse, your business partners, your clients, your bank, your doctor or viewing your family pictures. How do we know our personal information won’t be leaked to embarrass people, put them at risk or to victimize them?”
“If you refuse to give up your password, unlock your phone or computer you will be arrested. We see now where the PLP wants to take this country! Will the FNM, DNA or UPM repeal this Bill if elected? Ask your candidates publicly so we know who not to replace these animal farm characters with!”
After the Christie administration shelved the bill, he said in another Facebook post last year: “While this may seem like a victory for all of us that spoke up, stood up and are prepared to march, let us not for a moment think the government will not try and bring this bill up again before elections or after elections if they win. Stay ready to apply even more pressure if they refuse to take our suggests and amendments over the next few years.”
After the Free National Movement’s general election victory last year, he indicated on Facebook that the Minnis administration’s failure to “scrap the spy bill” would be among a number of actions that would prompt another protest from his group.
Because the We March movement was painted as apolitical, critics have been quick to highlight when Mr Henfield has been soft on the Minnis administration after hammering its predecessor.
In a press statement last week, Rights Bahamas President Stephanie St. Fleur called on “MPs Adrian Gibson, Elsworth Johnson and Romauld Ferreira, who all worked with Rights Bahamas in the past, as well as Senator Ranard Henfield of We March…(to) support us in protecting our citizens’ privacy - which they so strongly opposed back when it was a PLP initiative.”
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also opposed the Interception of Communication bill last year. However, since his administration’s push to pass the bill, he has not publicly revisited his prior criticism.
Note: In the original version of this story, it stated that Mr Henfield’s tweet had been deleted. This is NOT the case.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
FNM killing free speech...
Wow...
HYPOCRITES.
TalRussell 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, if the prime minister can't even keep his lowly on power play and influence ladder red senators in check up in the the red chamber - the man's is fast losing his grip on power and this is according to trusted high ranking sources within his own party who are red-faced embarrassed over the massive growing wider public discontent being voiced daily by the 91,409 voting red 10th May 2017..... Makes powerful red shirts shutter at prospects of stomaching such an deepening embarrassment from challenges coming from within the red shirts own parliamentary ranks with still 4 years left original mandate. The 91,409 voters feel like they've been sentenced to 5 years of hard times
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nonsense Tal. This is ONE bill.
Will the sissy scared unions in this country put their power behind Mr Henfield? Or are they waiting for PM Chang to be elected?
TalRussell 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ma Comrade The MadHatter, this is no way run a government when the PM has growing problem with keeping his MP's and Senators bums on their parliamentary seats whenever they feel likes just popping up whenever they get urge oppose his authority. This PM needs start a, "If Got Nothing Good Say - "Keep Ya Damn Bums on Seats" boot camp... put Comrades Frankie, Jeff and da Speaker, in charge how best disciplining offending Bums.
sangeej 1 hour, 1 minute ago
every phone conversation in the Bahamas is already being recorded, the US and our Government was doing it for awhile now.
sheeprunner12 47 minutes ago
he Government must always reserve the right to collect intelligence data ........ How does the State maintain law and order????? ........... Why are the leftists so alarmed about "privacy"??
TalRussell 32 minutes ago
Ma Comrade SheepRunner12, the only real current threat is the one within the ranks the red shirts remaining at helm governing - is the one rising from the so embarrassed divisions within PM's own parliamentary colleagues. It shouldn't have come as no surprise dropping from ranks red party the number among 91,409 voting red 10th May 2017 - why the PM felt the urgency play out his "Love-in" before non-nationalists factions within country over the past days. { You has knows, I am not making this up when you really need keeps eye glued to who are the people that Brent swears in as new citizens over balance reds electoral mandate? }.
Voltaire 10 minutes ago
@sheeprunner12 - that is not the problem. The problem is that in this law, they can spy on you, without asking a judge for a warrant, and if they decide you may have "offended public morality" - in other words, for any reason they want. This term "public morality" is nowhere defined in the law. This will be used to expose journalists' sources, shame and intimidate political opponents, and silence critics. This is a thoroughly undemocratic law.
