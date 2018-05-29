Migrants Told 'We Cannot Support You'

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Chief Magistrate yesterday scolded the 25 Haitian nationals caught trying enter the country illegally over the weekend, telling them: “we cannot support you”.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt told the 25 people —15 women (one pregnant) and 10 men, that they should take “this business of coming to the Bahamas illegally seriously” and “do not come”.

The chief magistrate further stated it was “not wise” to have taken a “risk” on their lives in making the voyage from Haiti to New Providence, noting that anything could have happened to the group while at sea.

And now having been caught, the chief magistrate said they were potentially facing imprisonment for two years, in a country unknown to them and away from their families.

“Haiti is familiar to you,” Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said. “The Bahamas is not familiar.

“…We cannot support you”.

The 25 Haitian nationals, with birthdates ranging from 1961 to 1998, were each arraigned on a single count off illegal landing, contrary to section 19(1) and punishable under section 19(2) of the Immigration Act.

It was alleged that on May 27, they were found in Venice Bay, New Providence, having landed from a place outside the Bahamas without leave of an immigration officer.

According to a Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) statement, shortly after midnight on Sunday, a 35-foot Haitian sloop made landfall off Venice Bay, south New Providence.

As a result of a combined effort between police, immigration and RBDF officials, 26 migrants were captured, who were turned over to Immigration officials for further processing.

All 25 Haitian nationals pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to to them with the assistance of an interpreter.

After having done so, the chief magistrate asked Chief Immigration Officer Sloane Smith and fellow immigration officer Ursula Oliver what the maximum penalty was for such a charge, and Ms Oliver responded by saying a $300 fine of two years in prison.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt then asked the group to give her their recommendations on what their punishments should be.

One responded by saying that he/she doesn’t have any money. Another responded by saying they don’t have anything.

When questioned by the chief magistrate if they paid someone to make the voyage from Haiti to the Bahamas, most responded by saying they didn’t pay to come. One of them said the boat was transferring him to a Family Island from Haiti.

One of the women, Camilise Luna, indicated that she wasn’t feeling well, and that her legs were hurting. One of the men, Marc Vidanet, said his legs were hurting.

Luna, as well as some of the others, claimed they told the local doctor of their respective ailments but were not given anything.

However, they said they were given something to eat while in custody.

Nonetheless, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said the Bahamas is not in a position to accept illegal immigrants from any country, and recommended that they all be returned to their country “as soon as is reasonably practicable”.

She also gave them a conditional discharge pursuant to Section 209 of the Penal Code on the condition that they do not return to the country illegally.

In response to the chief magistrate’s decision, the group collectively said “Merci”, or thank you.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt also ordered that

The names of the other Haitian nationals are as followed: Sandelar Barbella Pierre; Rosemarie Camelius; Galcy Jean; Teasha Joseph; Francois Rpudine; Rosemline Alphonce; Camilise Luna; Darlene Bellot; Sheila Antwan; Emmanuel Vincent; Daniel Louis; Fedner Camilis; Maxime Marckensy; Semelus Jordony; Destinae Wochnel; Mauricette Rodrigue; John Elizard; Safaite Joseph; Kenneth Dicenor; Mareis Mackenson; Marc Vidanet; Edrice Feheloh; Alin Alde; Evelyse Joseph; and Anel Francois.