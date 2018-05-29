Suspect Accused Of Grove Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday over allegations he murdered another man in the Grove area earlier this month.

Leander Bell, of Rosebud Road, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with one count of murder stemming from the May 14 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, he murdered Jason Edgecombe.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm, a group of men were standing in front of a barber shop on Fourth Street off Robinson Road, when a white Nissan March pulled up.

One of the occupants fired a number of shots into the group, hitting one of them. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive the injured man. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Bell was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the mater was adjourned to August 21 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.