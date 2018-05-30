No Confirmation On The Pm’S Quarterly Press Conferences

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

MORE than a year after the general election, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold could not confirm if or when Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will ever hold quarterly press conferences.

On May 30, 2017, during his inaugural press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Newbold said Dr Minnis will address the nation bi-annually and meet with the press on a quarterly basis.

This would have signalled a shift in the culture of press engagement with the nation’s leader.

However, almost exactly a year later, Mr Newbold clarified these remarks at yesterday’s press briefing.

When asked by reporters about these quarterly press conferences, Mr Newbold said the idea was actually his.

“I wanted to do that because everybody was expressing concern that they wouldn’t get to talk to the prime minister. I made the suggestion, actually,” Mr Newbold said.

“But he (the prime minister) is talking to you all the time.”

He added: “That does not mean he will never have a quarterly press briefing or a press conference. But the idea was to make sure he was accessible to all of you.”

“And I think for the most part he is. At which point he will decide to have that press conference, he will decide that.”