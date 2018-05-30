The Press Box: Fifa World Cup Preview - Part 2

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

SPAIN is seen by many experts as one of the favourites in FIFA World Cup 2018, blending the perfect mixture of youth and experience. They open their campaign against rivals Portugal on June 15 before facing Iran five days later. They close Group B against Morocco on June 25.

Baring a major catastrophic injury, Spain should advance through the group rounds into the second round, and beyond.

They will be an entertaining side to watch as they frustrate opposing defences with their signature style.

BEST OF LA LIGA

Spain have announced a star-studded World Cup squad ahead of Russia this summer. Head coach Julen Lopetegui named his 23-man squad yesterday with Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata as the only headline name to miss out along with Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Pedro and Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and former Chelsea striker Diego Costa are included.

Manchester United’s David de Gea is the No. 1 choice at goalkeeper with former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina backing him up.

Captain Sergio Ramos is joined by Real Madrid teammates Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Lucas Vazquez.

Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the final back in 2010, who is retiring from Camp Nou after 22 years, is also on the squad.

MORATA MISSING

IN ACTION

Morata’s late-season lack of form appears to have cost him his place in Russia.

The 25-year-old managed only 11 league goals this season, after falling out of favour and behind Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge, only appeared as a last-minute substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

Also, rather surprisingly, Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, Atletico Madrid forward Vitolo and Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez did not make the squad.

SPAIN FULL ROSTER

Goalkeepers:

David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders:

Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho (all Real Madrid), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique (both Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfield:

Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (both Barcelona) Saúl, Koke (both Atletico), Thiago (Bayern) David Silva (Manchester City), Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez (all Real Madrid)

Forward:

Iago Aspas (Celta), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico)

Next week we look at powerhouse GERMANY.

• Naughty presents ‘Mischief and Mayhem in da AM’ from 6am to 10am, Monday to Friday and ‘The Press Box’ sports talk show on Sunday from 10am to 1pm, on KISS FM 96.1.Comments and questions to naughty@tribunemedia.net