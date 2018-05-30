Ouch! Peter Turns The Screw On Vat

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Finance Minister K. Peter Turnquest delivered a stunning blow to consumers and businesses yesterday with a shock increase in the rate of Value Added Tax to 12 percent.
In his budget address to parliament Mr Turnquest had carefully laid the ground for a string of changes to the country’s tax regime which would benefit thousands of families and businesses.
Then came the price for paying for these measures: VAT nearly doubling from 7.5 percent to 12 and taking effect on July 1.
The government projects the VAT increase will help it reap $1,115,007,455 in revenue in the next fiscal year, a 60 percent increase compared with the forecasted VAT revenue for 2017-2018. Mr Turnquest said this was indicative of the government choosing not to wait until it is too late to shore up the economy, but opting to act now and act responsibly.
The decision attracted the fury of Opposition members in the House of Assembly who shouted “shameful” from their seats, while others asserted the government was “trying to kill the Bahamian people”. Later during a press conference, the Progressive Liberal Party warned the move would spark a recession as it poured scorn on Mr Turnquest’s economic growth projections.
Despite touting the Minnis administration’s lowering of the wage bill and the purchase of goods and services by a projected $120m - along with a $351m deficit reduction - the deputy prime minister dropped his VAT bombshell, justifying the hike by saying there was an urgent need to pay off a “mountain” of arrears and unbudgeted commitments totalling some $360m left behind by the former administration.
In his address Mr Turnquest said this fiscal irresponsibility of the Christie administration inflicted damage on the state of the economy, making the Minnis administration’s task all the more difficult.
The government also moved a resolution yesterday for a loan of $187,233,623 to defray expenditure in the 2018/2019 estimates of revenue and expenditure.
Mr Turnquest said: “Our government fully appreciates the sacrifice that the substantial increases in the VAT rate and other taxes will represent for our citizens. But as I have repeatedly said on record: this government was elected to do what is right for the welfare of the country and not to do what is politically expedient or politically popular. Facing the situation that we have, we could do as governments have done before – and simply present a misleading budget with under-budgeted allocations and hidden obligations.
“We could have kicked the can down the road and borrowed some more – delaying the inevitable day of reckoning. By playing this game we would have only made a bad situation worse. The country’s bond rating is at junk status. The reason for that is because others before us failed to act promptly and judiciously. But worse than the junk status, the penalty for inaction is a continued quickening crawl toward a fiscal point of no return. And as we have seen, when countries hit crisis mode, the path to correction is extraordinarily hard and painful.
“In the Budget, we could have pretended that this time, we could collect all the uncollected and under-collected taxes in a few weeks and months. But, we recognise that while we must improve our tax yield on existing taxes immediately – which is why we are institutionalising the Revenue Enhancement Unit – we understand that, to realistically improve our capacity to collect all of our taxes, is a multi-year project given the institutional weaknesses that prevail today. We will improve in this area. We must. And we will report on our progress regarding same.”
Mr Turnquest attempted to soften the blow of the higher VAT rate by unveiling VAT free breadbasket items, duty reductions and exemptions.
“Effective August 1, we are eliminating VAT on all breadbasket items, with the exception of sugar, as sugar will – for health reasons – be removed from the list of breadbasket items,” he said.
These items include butter, cooking oil, mayonnaise, grits, cheese, corned beef, evaporated milk, margarine, rice, flour, tomato paste, baby cereal, soups, broths, powdered detergents and mustard among other things.
VAT will also be eliminated on medicines and residential insurance.
The tax will also be waived on residential electricity bills at or under $100 and water bills at or under $50. For electricity customers, this would impact over 30,000 BPL households alone, he said. For water customers, 43,000 Water & Sewerage customers would be impacted.
The customs personal travel exemption will also be increased from $300 to $500 per person twice each year. Government is also eliminating duties on solar kits upon application to the Ministry of Finance.
The duty on aeroplanes and helicopters is also being eliminated. Mr Turnquest said this is in an effort to build an Aeroplane Registry Industry.
At a press conference after Mr Turnquest’s address Exuma MP Chester Cooper mocked the FNM’s election campaign slogan, saying the budget by the FNM is no ‘People’s budget’.
“(It) is a betrayal of the trust reposed in the Minnis administration by the people of the Bahamas,” said Mr Cooper.
“The PLP will oppose these tax increases and vigorously defend the Bahamian people against an FNM whose self-interest and political survival have caused them to abandon any pretence of this being ‘The People’s Time.”
Mr Cooper said the government’s removal of VAT from breadbasket items - an action opposed by the business community and institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - undermines the image of fiscal prudence the administration has cultivated.
“All the advice suggests that you think you are helping the poor but by the cost of administration being more expensive, you actually make it worse for the poor,” he said. “In the end you have to make up the loss of revenue with higher taxes on other items. This is a shameful exercise of smoke and mirrors.”
During his address to Parliament, Mr Turnquest said there a number of critical factors to be taken into account this fiscal year.
As he pinpointed the $360m arrears, the minister said the government has a plan to pay off the debt.
He said: “$172m in 2018/19; $106m in 2019/20; $75m in 2020/2021; and a small balance thereafter.”
“Second, the adoption of proper and factual budgeting for all known commitments across the breadth and scope of government expenditures, thus ending the past practise of under-budgeting for the sake of displaying unrealistically favourable fiscal outcomes during the budget exercises, but leaving large, unpaid arrears to be paid later. We refer to this as ‘right budgeting’,” Mr Turnquest also said.
“This government will not continue the sham of purposefully under-budgeting known commitments which only leads to another build up of arrears left for others to clean up.
“As a result, the ‘right budgeting’ approach has led to an increase in allocations of some $76m in 2018/19. Examples of some of the more significant such adjustments include having to increase provisions to meet core IT service contract obligations, pensions for public officials, and even the lunch school programme all of which were seemingly under-budgeted knowing full well that the allocations would be insufficient.”
The right budgeting he said would further allow for $48 million in financing for selected new initiatives, in respect of both recurrent and capital expenditure, which the government is implementing in the next fiscal year to advance its socio-economic policy agenda.
These include $13.5m for the digital government initiatives in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education; $6m for the construction of a new school in New Providence, $5m for small and medium sized business support;$5m for the Over-the-Hill initiative; and $5m for LED street lighting.
Additionally he said $5m will be spent on a solar demonstration project on a family island, $4m for recruiting college graduates, $2.6m for Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute scholarships, $1m for the prime minister’s cultural grant and $1m for the Freedom of Information.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
VAT is raised.to 12%. But Nassau still can't generate reliable, clean electric. The dump still burns every time it rains. Freeport is still in a severe economic depression. VAT has not been any kind of help to us. The money was wasted and will continue to be wasted. An example is rhe office for the PM's wife that is a total and complete waste of money.
We continue to let government screw us.
I say general strike. I say we take control.of our government a demand our needs.
But I think all that will happen is we'll bend over and take it....
joeblow 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
This is a great way to slow down the economy, increase unemployment and put more pressure on small to medium businesses.
Even though the government collects more in VAT they will still continue to borrow to enlarge the social welfare state critical to getting re-elected! So how does this tax hike help?
John 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Notice despite the token reductions the budget is targeted to hit the poor working class the most and to destroy successful businesses. Four Hundred percent increases in police records. Something persons may need two or three times a year. And the vehicle regisocheck to $50. No increases in the tourism or foreign areas except tax on non developed land. Bahamians continue to subsidize foreign tourists visiting the Bahamas.
BahamaPundit 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
WE REFUSE TO PAY ANOTHER DIME UNTIL THE POLITICIANS WHO STOLE 80 MILLION DOLLARS FROM BANK OF THE BAHAMAS ARE PUT IN JAIL!!!! ISN'T IT STRANGE THAT MUDDLED MINNIS HAS AUDITED EVERY GOVERNMENT COMPANY EXCEPT BANK OF THE BAHAMAS???
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Not one line in the budget dedicated to Grand Bahama....
Peter you are a traitor. Not sure what you're gonna do about next term but you most definitely will not be an MP on this island.
DDK 52 minutes ago
Not after that sucker punch!
John 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
The elimination of taxes on clothing and shoes for local stores is an excellent move. These are items persons shop online for most frequently as well as when they travel abroad. Also many travelers bring back items to sell from their homes, cars or on the side of the streets. Giving them an advantage over stores. This move will allow the stores to be more competitive and have their prices even closer to Miami prices too.
DDK 49 minutes ago
About the only sensible move on the list. The rest is just smoke and mirrors.
BahamaPundit 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Maybe now we can have T.J. MAXX in the Bahamas. LOL
Socrates 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
based on past practice, we can expect that notwithstanding the stated goal of debt reduction, what will happen is more handouts, funding of dubious projects and no improvement in gov't finances. The middle class will start the slow, inevitable slide to lower class. And this is only the beginning. Expect NIB contributions to rise, introduction of a NHI levy and further increase in VAT to 15% before this term ends. Of course an increase in BPL rates is already in the works to cover upcoming borrowing/restructuring or whatever term you wish to use. Lets not forget the money gifted to loyalists from BOB either, that we also have to pay for now that it is acknowledged that most of the money is not recoverable.
John 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
When VAT was introduced businesses requested that their pricing remain the same and the VAT be added only at the cash register. Many believed that there would be increases in the VAT like there will be on July 1. But government insisted that the regular price, the VAT And the total price be shown on each item. Businesses spent hundreds of man hours adjusting prices and even purchasing pricing equipment that can print the required label format. Now they must, as required by law, go and adjust price to reflect the new vat prices. Food stores, like Super Value applied for and got permission to show only the first price on their products provided they have labels on the shelves that show the vat as well as the total price. So for them they will only have to adjust the tax rate on their pos system.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
VAT works because the private sector collects and remits it! Obviously the private sector is more trustworthy than the public sector.(overall) initially VAT caused an immediate price hike because most merchants didn't understand it, after a lifetime of Duty being included in the cost of goods (which it still is) VAT is a pass through, and while it will still cause costs to rise it still remains more efficient and collectable. No one in their right mind likes it, but aught to appreciate the dire fiscal failure we have been for the last 50 years. As usual, we engage mouths before we engage our seldom used mental faculties. Burden now or wipe out later. And not too much later either. A wipe out that could still happen in any event. This is where the "popular vote" comes home to roost. Those Yellow and Red T-shirts don't come cheap. WE have willingly walked down the garden path hand in hand with the flavor of the day and now want to cry about mosquitoes? Look around people, find a former PLP or FNM politician and thank them for their largess at your expense!
DDK 47 minutes ago
You are, of course, quite right!
John 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
And as long as the National Debt continues to climb, the government will have to come hunting for more taxes. And as more taxes are collected the lower the standard of living will become and the more businesses will fail. So either government has to break the cycle or the cycle will break them.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Eliminating VAT on bread basket is a political ploy, a campaign stunt. That is going to cause grocery prices go up. All groceries. You cannot put extra work on store owners and expect prices to go down.
Dumb move.
DDK 43 minutes ago
Stupid and devious at the same time.
That's why governments, including this one, like keeping the masses (aka The People) poor and uneducated.
TalRussell 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, how uncaring is this red shirts regime.... well, let me give you KP's perception of "Ya Bungy on KP's 12% VAT Fire." KP doesn't use just any pepper put in Vaseline but is well known over at Customs for authorizing the importation of the hottest pepper ever known mankind's, the Trinidadian Moruga, with a bad mean heat of more than 2 million Scoville units that can literally melt tissue lining ya ass.... which far out strips my planet Mars miles from earth we own home grown Bahamalander Chili Peppers which at its best will generate mean heat of a maximum 95,000-110,000 Scovilles
bogart 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
VAT works because of the private sector ....at least many businesses in helping to implement would have been smart to grasp the opportunity to also ....factor in their initial expenses...by increasing the cost of the srrvice product first ...and then adding the 7.5% on top and then rounding off numbers to eliminate the use of coins..for a final price...Businesses are there to make profits....they do not tolerate inefficiencies..that is why govt should have offloaded many of the agencies it keeps subsidizing year after year.instead of squeezing businesses barely surviving. Myers has some excellent ideas.
sheeprunner12 51 minutes ago
Soooooo, if the PLP was in power now, what would they have done to earn more revenue?????
TalRussell 30 minutes ago
Sooooooo, Ma Comrade, just want make sure that you are aware it was the red shirts who during the 2017 general election circulated the resumes of the 35 on 10th May 2017 sent up to the People's House of Assembly after applying for 35 jobs that were previously done by the 35 PLP MP's but they said they had a better real transparency plan to begin from day one to run and turn around for the positive the peoples state of affairs around which the 91,409 voting red would soon see and feel, It's the People's time. It was all lies, no... excepting Dionisio James who got down to work on day one ion his job and needs be congratulated... and I'll bet my island house that this is one tiny handful new to da scene politicians who will never become sidetracked by corruption.
Well_mudda_take_sic 16 minutes ago
Minnis, Turnquest and all the other FNM politicians opted to take the easy road of simply increasing taxes. Like past PLP and FNM governments, the Minnis-led government steadfastly refuses to take the hard road of austerity measures which would entail significant reductions in our bloated public sector head count and related payroll/benefits. They have put a lot of lip stick on the 12019/20 budget pig (or should I say 'tax hog') in an effort to try pretty it up as much as possible. But the 2019/20 budget remains just that - a tax hog! And we all know what happens to an already well-fed tax hog when you feed it even more taxes - it grows quickly and exponentially. Yes indeed, by taking the easy road of more taxes, our spendthrift Minnis-led government have effectively acknowledged they have every intention of further growing the size of our already grossly bloated and largely non-productive public sector. We are about to see the public sector hog fatten up to a humongous size, to the point where there will be no hope for sustainability much less growth in our private business sector.
Moreover, to add real insult to injury, Minnis and Turnquest were originally proposing to increase VAT to 15% but decided at the very last minute that it would be more politically prudent to do this in a phased approach way, i.e. 12% VAT now and 15% VAT next year. The need for much greater higher taxation to eventually change the colour of his annual budget suitcase from red to black is nothing but a laughable political ruse by Turnquest - he and Minnis must think we are all fools to be manipulated and taxed as they wish! And to think that both Minnis and Turnquest promised us time and time again on the FNM campaign trail that his FNM government would not introduce any new taxes but rather would focus on removing the huge amount of waste, fraud and corruption in the public sector, thereby making the size of our public sector appropriately lean and productive to much better meet the needs of the Bahamian people. It seems Minnis and Turnquest alike are now nothing but bold two-faced liars and traitors of the highest order!
John 1 minute ago
Tourism who’s now the country’s most lucrative industry is also now one of the least taxed. And so it leads many tourists to ask, ‘Why are there so many poor people in The Bahamas?’ And when the government raises taxes on the web shops to a level that is unconscionable at least two things will happen. Illegal gambling will not emerge and web shop operators will be forced out of business or engaged in tax evasion. In either or all scenarios the increase in government revenue will not be realized. And the higher tax brackets will serve as a disincentive for web shops to invest and hire more staff.
