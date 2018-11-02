32nd Conchman Triathlon This Weekend

The 32nd Conchman Triathlon begins early Saturday morning at Taino Beach.



The Grand Bahama Port Authority are the title sponsors for the event, which has also attracted triathletes from overseas, including double amputee Hector Piccard of South Florida, USA.



Mr Piccard became the first double amputee to finish an official Ironman race by completing the 2012 Ironman U.S. Championship in New York City in 16 hours and 42 minutes.

He has been visiting schools on the island and speaking with students about what he has been able to achieve, despite his disability.

There also will be a secondary portion of the triathlon where students will be able to compete.

Conchman Committee Chairman Christopher Baker said the winners at this year’s Triathlon will be recipients of a special prize, courtesy of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

The event starts at 7.30am.