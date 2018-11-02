Concacaf, Scotiabank Announce Nextplay Cup Set For November 10 To December 8

THE Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and Scotiabank today announced the Scotiabank NextPlay Cup, a new invitational youth tournament scheduled for November 10 to December 8, across the four territories of Concacaf Member Associations, including the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

The announcement of the tournament, which featured football officials, Scotiabank executives and government representatives, took place at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

Also in attendance were Concacaf Director of Development, Jason Roberts and Concacaf Player Ambassador Richard “Bibi” Gardner, former Jamaica international.

This pan-regional Scotiabank competition, held in collaboration with each of the participating member associations, is a new pillar of Concacef NextPlay, a comprehensive grassroots development programme that promotes access to football within the region, while leveraging the power of the game to drive social change.

“We are very excited to partner with Scotiabank to host the Scotiabank NextPlay Cup as we continue delivering on a core principle of Concacaf -- providing access to play the game, in meaningful and sustainable ways,” said Victor Montagliani, Concacaf president.

“The competition has been designed to provide boys and girls with an opportunity to learn and practice football skills, while fostering a wide range of social values including hard work, fair play, teamwork and respect.”

The event was welcomed by David Noel, the senior vice president and head of the Caribbean North and Central, and president of Scotiabank (Jamaica).

“At Scotiabank, we share the passion for football with our employees, customers, and the communities we serve, so we are happy to be providing opportunities for children to play football,” Noel said.

“We are confident that this will be an experience that will allow participating schools and students to develop their football skills while encouraging teamwork, leadership, and healthy competition.”

Over 2,000 boys and girls ages 10-11 will participate in the tournament, that will feature a total of 224 schools, including 56 school teams from each of the participating member associations.

The teams of 10 players, who will compete in a 7v7 format, will be divided between urban and rural regions, each further subdivided into four groups of six teams.

Participating Concacaf member associations have sanctioned the Scotiabank NextPlay Cup, recognising it as a top-class youth football competition. The primary partners of the tournament are the local ministers of education, which have approved the schools’ participation with the aim of creating a unified competition that promotes the practice of sports and transcends national, cultural, and socio-economic barriers.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and one of the six continental confederations that comprise FIFA.

Concacaf is composed of 41 member associations, including nations and territories from Canada in the north, south through Central America and across the Caribbean to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana on the South American continent.

Concacaf provides, manages a network of unified competitions and development activities to unite this diverse region in football, with the goals of actively promoting universal access to our sport, and raising the quality of football across the Confederation.