Pair Charged With 34 Counts Of Fraud

TWO persons were charged with more than 30 counts of fraud on Friday in the Freeport Magistrate's Court.

Franco Rockie Adams, 39, and Kimberley Carol Adams, 47, both of 25 Montrose Drive, South Bahamia appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbie Ferguson.

The pair was charged with 34 counts of fraud by false pretences, two counts of abetment to commit fraud by false pretences, and two counts of money laundering.

They both elected summary trial and pleaded not guilty to the 38 charges.

The cases were adjourned to February 11, 12, and 13, 2019 for trial. The prosecution informed the court that the matters are expected to proceed by Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

The Adams were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until next year February.