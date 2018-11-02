Red Soiree To Raise Funds For Mobile Blood Centre

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Blood Donor’s Society of Grand Bahama is holding its first fundraising event, Red Soiree 2018, tomorrow at the Grand Bahama Yacht Club to raise money to purchase a mobile blood donation centre.

President Lededra Marche said the organisation wants to increase blood donations to replenish the blood supply at Rand Memorial Hospital.

She said a blood mobile will allow them to go into communities throughout the island and make it easier for members of the public to donate blood.

At Saturday’s event, a Red Soiree cocktail will be unveiled and there will be a live painting demonstration by Bahamian artist Ben Ferguson Jr. Persons may also sign-up on the volunteer blood registry.

According to Ms Marche, the Blood Donor’s Society of Grand Bahama was founded in May 2017.

“Since that time, we have been moving full speed ahead with our campaign to enlist residents from throughout Grand Bahama to join our volunteer blood registry, which was initiated last December as a means of replenishing the blood bank at RMH,” she said.

Since the group’s founding, three major blood drives were held, and organisers were able to demonstrate how simple the process is.

“Everyone deserves a fighting chance, and the (Grand Bahamas Health Services) and Grand Bahama Red Cross Centre have joined us in our ultimate goal to purchase a bloodmobile…and to set up a 24-hour help desk,” she said.

Dr Catherine Adderley, vice president of the group, said the organisation continues to raise awareness of their blood donor initiative. “Blood is disposable and every month we need to replenish our blood supply at GBHS, and a blood mobile will make it more convenient for donors to give blood. We want to ask the public to give blood because the life you save could be your own,” she said.