Shrinking Deficit Proves We Are Going Right Way, Says Culmer

FREE National Movement chairman Carl Culmer has highlighted the country’s shrinking deficit as proof the Minnis administration is delivering on its promise of fiscal responsibility.

“In 2017 we made a promise to the Bahamian people to get the government’s financial house in order, which would be no small task considering the situation that the PLP left this country,” Mr Culmer noted in a statement. “But once again, the hard work of the FNM government proves to be working by reducing the annual deficit.

“There are no easy choices when deciding how to run the country. But there are right choices and that is exactly what the current government has been making and will continue to make, as promised, for the Bahamian people.”

This week the Ministry of Finance released data that revealed the country’s deficit declined by more than 50 percent in the first quarter and revenue increased.

The data also showed value added tax revenue brought in $199.4m, up 19 percent for the quarter.

“The release of this information also marks a great step forward in public transparency,” Mr Culmer continued. “The In-Year Quarterly Performance Report will ensure that the people are seeing an open and honest accounting of how much money the government is bringing in and sending out.

“. . . Each and every day, the members of the government are working hard to continue to deliver on the promises that were made to the people. And both the deficit and the new quarterly report show that they are delivering on our promises day in and day out.”