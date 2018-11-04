Police Investigate Apparent Drowning

Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a man was found in waters at Goodman’s Bay on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 10am, the body of the elderly man was discovered at the eastern end of the bay. The man had been wearing long black trousers and a black, white and yellow shirt. The body was retrieved from the water and examined by Emergency Medical Personnel. Foul play is not suspected at this time; however, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.