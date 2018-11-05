Sands Warns Doctors And Insurers Will Have To Cut Charges

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
All doctors, healthcare facilities and insurers must cut their fees if the revised National Health Insurance (NHI) model is to succeed and be financially viable, a Cabinet minister has warned.
Dr Duane Sands, minister of health, told Tribune Business that “compromise” over service charges and pricing was required at “every step along the healthcare delivery pathway” for the NHI scheme to be sustainable.
In return, he said healthcare providers and insurers will gain access to a “massively expanded market” through NHI’s broadening of coverage to Bahamians who were previously unable to afford private medical coverage and/or go outside the public system.
“In order for this thing to be workable, there has to be compromise at every step along the healthcare delivery pathway,” Dr Sands confirmed. “It could certainly not exist if we maintain the cost structure we have now.
“The expectation is that everybody ought to look at shaving some part of their rack rate. That includes practitioners, insurers, insurance brokers; everybody along the path in exchange for a massively expanded market.”
SEE FULL STORY IN BUSINESS – HERE
Comments
Dawes 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
Sounds good, also if all Civil service can take a large pay cut and MPs work for free (well continue to pretend to work), we can make a massive reduction on the deficit and maybe even a surplus.
tell_it_like_it_is 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
rofl
TheMadHatter 12 hours, 14 minutes ago
Their fees will have to eventually become the same as those in Haiti in order to remain competitive and provide services at prices that our increasingly poor population can afford.
The more we embrace Haiti, the more we will see it in the mirror.
Porcupine 11 hours, 44 minutes ago
I will forward this to all of the doctors and insurance agents I know. They will be thrilled to see their obligations and bills remain the same and their revenues going down.
Porcupine 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
And, will this include the health insurance premiums for us? Or, will these go up to maintain the profits that the government will soon get a piece of?
MaryMack53 11 hours, 33 minutes ago
Sand says we warning I say threat but whatever the case may be I'm happy about it!
Mikel 10 hours, 22 minutes ago
The presumption is breath-taking: politicians believe they can suspend the laws of economics. Dr. Sands speaks of the health care industry trading lower fees and charges for higher volume. That's exactly the supposed deal made for Obamacare in the U.S. and what actually happened? Costs, charges premiums all skyrocketed. Why? An increase in demand for goods and services without a commensurate increase in the supply of those goods and services inevitably drives the price higher, not lower.
OriginalBey 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
Off his meds again? Shouldn't he get these for free or at a deep discount? Is he trying to get the FNM branded as socialists?
JohnBrown1834 9 hours, 32 minutes ago
Seems like none of you read the plan. It is better for them to make $20 from 100 customers than to charge $100 for their current 1 customer. Everyone will make a substantially larger amount at the end of the day, they just have to work harder. In The Bahamas, insurance companies make three times more profit than comparative other countries. We have to fix the system for the benefit of everyone.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
If that's the requirement for this to work, sadly it won't. These doctors have their entire business plans based on their current fees and clientele. They can't hope that government pays them on time. It can ttake months to get your money, no business will give up known fincome for hopes and dreams. The only doctors who will accept this without complaint are the ones without clients
bobneville 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
thank you,tribune ,now I can use this space to express my views to the goverment on a few ideas, Instead of selling lots, and having them build homes,build condo's studio's one bedrooms,and two bedrooms,and sell it to them,with a super living in the building you will be able to keep the property and apt's clean and beautiful,another Bad idea,stop giving out two month pension in november,by christmas these people have nothing the numbermen has taken it all,what the hell your thinking,if it needs fixing,fix it.if it is the people's time use it to yhink for those of us that are too old to think clear,and we who have burned.. out our lil piece of brain with rum and other form of drugs.as for us poor bahamians,STOP saying that poor people dont gamble away over one BILLION,per year,then drive around and look at the late model cars parked in front of some homes in depressed areas check out elizabeth estate for instance.or stop where aver now look on the ground, i bet you can find three to ten cents on the ground.
ohdrap4 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
well some form of nhi has been proposed since 1989.
it has always failed because the doctors and insurance compnies refuse the capitation model.
it is similar to the breakdown of obamacare.
no, i do n ot have health insurance, because my health insurance premium is higher than a 2 bedroom rent or a modest mortgage. i cannot live in the street , get sick because of being homeless only to have the health insurer raise my rates and drop me.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
How much does the average doctor, lawyer, accountant make in The Bahamas?????
Both private/public sector ........ Much more than the $21,000 average Bahamian income I am sure ........... Bear in mind minimum wage right now is about $11,000 in Government service.
The_Oracle 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
Must be Starbucks withdrawal, he is delusional. So where does "government mandated" price reduction stop? Food store?private School fees? Paper boys? Dr. Chavez has risen! Long live the Bolivian B.S ! What does "massively expanded market" mean? You really think the insurers, Doctors, health facilities can put aside all the bill padding and discount taking at the consumers expense and agree to take a hit to the bottom line?
bogart 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Given the increase in persons likely to now go to the doctor than before....perhaps the funding for extra Doctors to be educated at University of the West Indies should be continued so that when they graduate ..they can start their own practices at the lower price ranges .and have the volumes of new patients to pay for it....Great opportunity to create new employment........As is the doctors wid existing practices have to meet expenses...lifestyle....mansion mortgages...they are unlikely to cut back on....lol.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Everybody in a white coat is not a competent Doctor
bogart 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Youse gats dat right....never over all da years ever heard of any existing doctor disciplines or sued for malpractice......despite numerous stories hearing complaints sip sip too many not to disregard some might be true.....Rather take my chances with young educated with latest in everything top of the line current with fire in their belley to preform establishing themselves ....than some older ones...going home to their dinner prepared wid foreign cook....foreign gardeners...maids....DIS program should be for the creation of jobs for young qualified Bahamian Doctors not getting the old STATUS QUO.straight........its da peoples time.....
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
I don't recollect hearing Sands tell Minnis the FNM government would would have to reduce VAT rather than increase it.....LMAO
JohnBrown1834 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
The money will not go to the government and end up in the consolidated fund. It will go to NHI directly similar to how NIB is set up. The plan is already in place for prescription drugs and no pharmacist is complaining about payment. It is also already in place for primary care with 43,000 people already enrolled. None of the private doctors are complaining about getting paid. This plan is about expanding the services to include test and surgery. We 380,000 customers and $100 million in the pool. It is a win/win for everyone.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Except maybe the customer now exposed to incompetent doctors guaranteed of steady income. And I say that having four relatives seriously misdiagnosed in the last 6 years. And I mean out the ballpark misdiagnosis
I would love a cheaper insurance option, but electricity rates just tripled, VAT just went up 60% you really expect someone with a specialized practice, special machinery, malpractice insurance etc etc, to drop rates drastically?
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
My aren't you're quite the delirious simpleton. LMAO. Guess you are clueless to the fact that FNM and PLP governments alike have over the years bled NIB bone dry, to the point where contribution rates would have to soar to unaffordable new heights in order for it to stay afloat. NHI would quickly meet the same fate.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Doctor is about a legacy for himself. a feather in his cap so to speak . with the PLP visionary NHI
But his only legacy will be is how he treated the Nurses, and how the FNM break the backs of poor people with taxes.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID