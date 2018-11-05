Sands Warns Doctors And Insurers Will Have To Cut Charges

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

All doctors, healthcare facilities and insurers must cut their fees if the revised National Health Insurance (NHI) model is to succeed and be financially viable, a Cabinet minister has warned.

Dr Duane Sands, minister of health, told Tribune Business that “compromise” over service charges and pricing was required at “every step along the healthcare delivery pathway” for the NHI scheme to be sustainable.

In return, he said healthcare providers and insurers will gain access to a “massively expanded market” through NHI’s broadening of coverage to Bahamians who were previously unable to afford private medical coverage and/or go outside the public system.

“In order for this thing to be workable, there has to be compromise at every step along the healthcare delivery pathway,” Dr Sands confirmed. “It could certainly not exist if we maintain the cost structure we have now.

“The expectation is that everybody ought to look at shaving some part of their rack rate. That includes practitioners, insurers, insurance brokers; everybody along the path in exchange for a massively expanded market.”

SEE FULL STORY IN BUSINESS – HERE