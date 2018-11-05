Series Of Armed Robberies

POLICE are investigating five armed robberies, which occurred over the weekend, leaving one man in hospital nursing stab wounds.

Two of the robberies happened on Saturday.

Shortly after 1pm, a man was at Christie Park on Nassau Street when he was approached by a man armed with a knife who robbed him of cash, then stabbed him about the body before running away. The injured man was taken to hospital for medical attention, police said.

Hours later, shortly after 8pm on Saturday, police were that told two gunmen entered a major food store on Baillou Hill and Carmichael Roads, held up an employee and robbed the store of cash before escaping.

Police said three armed robberies occurred on Friday. In the first incident, shortly after 8pm two men armed with firearms entered a convenience store on Market Street and Palm Tree Avenue, held up an employee and robbed the store of cash before running into the community and escaping.

Shortly before 9pm, two women had just arrived at a residence on Sunglow Drive, Colony Village when they were approached by two armed men who robbed one of the women of her handbag which contained cash and other items, before running away.

About two hours later, shortly after 11pm, two armed men entered a restaurant on Palm Tree Avenue and Fourth Street, held employees up and robbed the eatery of cash before fleeing on foot and into the community.

Anyone with information on these or any other crimes is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477).