Three Bailed Over $4m Drugs Haul

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A Supreme Court judge has granted bail to three men ahead of their trial over allegations they were caught with close to $4m worth of marijuana in waters off South Andros.

The Tribune understands Justice Gregory Hilton granted Kenny Major, Patrick Bain, and Brian Marshall $20,000 bail with two suretors ahead of their February 2019 trial.

The men, ages 34, 36, and 41 respectively, must report to the Central Police Station in Grand Bahama on Mondays and Fridays before 6pm until then.

They were also ordered to surrender their travel documents.

Last Monday, the trio was charged before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on several drug related charges stemming from the October 25 incident.

It is alleged the men each conspired to and consequently imported the $3.8m worth of drugs, and then once the drugs were in their possession, conspired to supply them to other persons.

According to initial reports, shortly after 3pm on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit officers, assisted by Marine Support officers, US Drug Enforcement agents and the US Coast Guard, intercepted a 32-foot midnight express go-fast boat in waters off South Andros, with three adult males on board.

Officers subsequently conducted a search of the vessel and recovered 84 crocus bags of marijuana, weighing 3,870 pounds and yielding an estimated value of $3,870,000.

The men are represented by attorneys Ian Cargill and David Cash.