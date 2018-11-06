Taking The Plunge To Help Fight Breast Cancer

IN an effort to continue expanding its corporate responsibilities, Aliv sponsored several initiatives with a breast cancer awareness focus donating more than $5,000 for the month of October.

One of these involved Nurse Catherine Theresias' initiative that seeks to provide free mammograms to women in need. Nurse Theresias has more than 15 years' experience in nursing. She made a plea in a local newspaper to raise funds for women to receive mammograms, leading Aliv to make a donation.

Aliv - through its "Deal of the Week" campaign - will also be giving several of its female customers free mammograms. The criteria included being over the age of 35 and not having any insurance. The winners will be contacted over the course of the next few weeks.

On October 2, several Aliv executives including chief Aliv officer Damian Blackburn participated in "Dunkin' For Boobies" - a breast cancer awareness fundraiser hosted by 100JAMZ.

Aliv also made a donation that went to several groups including the Cancer Society of the Bahamas and Sister, Sister breast cancer support group, among other initiatives.

"Aliv remains resolute in its promise to the people of The Bahamas. It is a central part of our responsibility to get involved and do whatever we can to assist groups or individuals looking to raise funds and donate to The Cancer Society of the Bahamas.

"Aliv's sponsorship marks a successful collaborative effort to promote cancer awareness and assist individuals in The Bahamas living with the debilitating disease.

"We always tell people that we are more than a mobile telecommunications company and by engaging in different initiatives to raise funds for breast cancer awareness shows the public that," Aliv events, sponsorship and community manager Bianca Sawyer said.