Call For Innovation To Lure Passengers Off Cruise Ships

ALTHOUGH there is a decline in tourism arrivals in Grand Bahama, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson is encouraging the creation of more innovative tourism-based activities to lure additional cruise ship passengers off the ships.

While speaking at a tourism workshop hosted by the Bahamas Development Bank last week under the theme, 'Tourist Money Never Done", Mr Thompson urged entrepreneurs in the tourism sector to begin taking steps to create activities now and not to wait on government to send tourists to the island.

Mr Thompson said there is a perception that the island does not have enough activities for tourists.

"We need more opportunities to get more cruise ship passengers off the ship," he said.

He also said: "Every Bahamian worker has been impacted directly or indirectly by the decline in tourism numbers. However, whether we like it or not, tourism is here to stay."

He believes that it is critical that Grand Bahama distinguishes itself as a unique destination to attract more visitors on the island.

Mr Thompson stressed that business persons must consider the utilisation of technology in more tourism-in related businesses.

"Someone challenged me the other day by asking, 'why don't we try and get more cruise ships to come to Freeport,' and I responded that's good and we do need to do it; but why don't we create more opportunities to get the tourists who are already on the island off the ship so they could spend more money in the economy?" he said.

Mr Thompson explained that people cannot continue to call for more ships to come if the cruise ship visitors are not coming off the boats.

"We must be creative because we are competing not just with other islands and countries, but we are competing with islands throughout The Bahamas. We cannot continue to do the same things over-and-over again."

Challenging entrepreneurs to step out of the box and find ways to use technology in their businesses and create tourism development apps, he said would allow The Bahamas to be able to compete with the world.