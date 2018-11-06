House Fire Takes Life Of Boy, 5

By RIEL MAJOR

POLICE are investigating a house fire that led to the death of a five-year-old boy in Eleuthera on Monday night.

Police from the Rock Sound Police Station were notified shortly after 9pm about a single-story home made of wood, with a concrete overlay, engulfed in flames in Green Castle, South Eleuthera.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Adderley said his team along with local residents tried to extinguish the flames to rescue the 5-year-old boy, but were unsuccessful.

Supt Adderley said: “We discovered a young boy, the body of a male, in the residence burnt beyond recognition.

“We were made to understand the youngster was home with his (10-year-old) sibling and apparently the (sibling) woke up to the fire and was able to get out but the youngster was left sleeping.

“The parents were not home at the moment,” said Supt Adderley. “We understand that the parents were just a short distance away and returned home and met the house ablaze.”

Supt Adderley said due to the ongoing investigation, he cannot determine at this time if any charges will be brought in connection with the matter.

The child’s identity has not been released. It is unclear what caused the fire.

