Politicians Amusing Us

Statements from officials many times are the most amusing. Minister for National Security - people feel a lot safer now - hell yes, because we adjusted to the carnage of a year ago and still, believe me. Minister fear crime.

Minister of Health and NHI - the Health Insurance sector, finds out that Dr Robin Roberts’ Committee did not sit down with PMH and Doctors Hospital, to establish a pricing for health services. Well how on earth, no in the hell did they come up with a figure of $100m and the premium of no more than $1,200?

Other issues - Beach Rights of way - beach in front of the Wynn Condo-Hotel on West Bay, new fence erected at least 8 ft outside of the original one onto the beach.

Is Wynn making claim already for beach rights, 10 ft above high water mark? Strange the old owners did no have their boundary fence in the right line. Before it is too late someone check please.

Baha Mar’s new Marina Dock - didn’t Prime Minister Minnis say no one is getting sea-bed lease. Well blow me down - Baha Mar has been given hundreds of sq.ft. of sea bed for what seems to be a Marina Dock area, as large as the new one Brent and them built near Paradise Island Bridge. The public wants to know.

Thank you politicians for letting us laugh at you!

J. HUMES

Nassau

November 2, 2018