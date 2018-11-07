Shaunae Miller-Uibo Bay Street Mile On Saturday

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IN between the announcement of major off-the-track awards for her performances this year, 'Golden Girl' Shaunae Miller-Uibo will be back home this weekend to stage her second annual Bay Street Mile.

The Shaunae Miller-Uibo Bay Street Mile is all slated to take place 7am Saturday from the straw market on Bay Street. It will travel east and finish at the Bahamas Football Association's beach soccer stadium at the foot of the bridge.

This year, organisers have extended the categories to include the under-9, under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17, under-20, under-30, under-40, under-50 and 50-and-over for men and women.

David Ferguson, who is responsible for organising this year's event, said they are looking forward to some fierce competition across the board.

He also indicated that Miller-Uibo plans to invite some of her training partners and friends to come and participate in the event for the first time.

The entry fee is priced at $5 for children under 20 and $10 for adults.

Miller-Uibo, still enjoying the success of her season that culminated with her triumph in the IAAF Continental Cup as a member of the Americas team, was unavailable for comments.

Last week, she was named the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Senior Female Athlete of the Year.

The announcement was made by NACAC president Victor Lopez, who congratulated Miller-Uibo, Jamaica's Fredrick Dacres and Brianna Williams, the respective senior male and junior female athlete of the year as well as Cuba's Jordan Diaz, the Junior Male Athlete of the Year. Miller-Uibo, 24, will be nationally recognised when the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture stages its National Sports Awards at 7pm on Friday, November 30 at SuperClub Breezes just before the Hall of Fame is set on Tuesday, November 20, at Government House.

Miller-Uibo, last year's female and athlete of the year, is in the running for those two honours again.

The voting process for the IAAF Athlete of the Year will be closed on Tuesday, November 13. But it won't be revealed until the Athletics Awards 2018 are held on Tuesday, December 4, in Monaco.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council's vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closes on November 13.

At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

Miller-Uibo is in the running with Great Britain's sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, Kenya's steeplechaser Beatrice Chepkoech, Netherland's distance runner Sifan Hassan, Colombia's long/triple jumper Caterine Ibarguen, Russian high jumper Mariya Lasitskene; Croatia's discus thrower Sandra Perkovic, Republic of South Africa's Caster Semenya, Belgium's heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam and Poland's hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk.

Miller-Uibo was undefeated in all competitions in 2018. After winning the Commonwealth 200m title in April, she won three races at her specialist distance of 400m - including a world-leading national record of 48.97 in Monaco - and then turned her focus back to the shorter sprint.

She won at the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels and at the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018, capping a superb year which started back in February by equalling the world indoor best for 300m.