Nhi Consultations Switch To Exuma

Public consultations over the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme will now move to Exuma following a series of meetings on Grand Bahama.

The NHI Authority (NHIA), which will oversee and administer the revised NHI model, met with local residents in Freeport and Eight Mile Rock, together with representatives of the business community, during their November 5-6 visit.

The meetings are part of a 45-day consultation period, featuring community meetings and dialogue with healthcare industry stakeholders, that will continue until December 6, 2018.

"NHI Bahamas is changing to improve health outcomes for our country. I was pleased to see the level of interest from Grand Bahamians who came out to the community meetings and provided feedback on the way forward for NHI," said Dr Robin Roberts, chairman of the NHIA's board.

"It is important that Bahamians make their voice heard and contribute to the debate on the implementation of this programme as we move towards universal healthcare in The Bahamas.

"I was also encouraged by the productive discussions that were held with members of the business community, and the support for the programme that was voiced by the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce. It is integral that the NHI Authority collaborates with the private sector to ensure the successful and sustainable implementation of NHI Bahamas, which will lead to a healthier and more productive workforce."

The NHI Authority will now travel to Exuma on November 15 to meet with residents and stakeholders for continuing consultations. The meeting will be held on that date at 6pm at LN Coakley High School in Moss Town.

Consultations will continue throughout November and December, with the NHI Authority planning upcoming visits to Abaco, Eleuthera, Andros, Long Island and New Providence to hear from more Bahamians and stakeholder groups.