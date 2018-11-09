No Layoffs Over Laundry Changes, Says Atlantis

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

SENIOR Atlantis Vice-President Ed Fields insisted there would be “absolutely no layoffs” at the hotel after laundry workers were told some positions had been made redundant yesterday morning.

Mr Fields explained that around 20 to 30 workers in the laundry department would be transferred to other areas at the hotel.

“There were no redundancies,” he said when contacted by this newspaper. “We’re simply restructuring the laundry department so any positions no longer required, those people will be absorbed into other areas of the hotel.

“People get transferred in our hotel all the time, certain jobs are no longer required because of new technology and people are simply absorbed into new areas of the hotel.

“No one is being made redundant,” he said, “absolutely no layoffs.”

Laundry staff were called to a morning meeting with Melanie Delancey, VP of laundry and valet operations, and senior VP and general manager Stuart Bowe, The Tribune was told.

One worker said: “They were told to go and apply for a new job at the hotel. But they said that even though they were being made redundant, not to ask for redundancy pay because their years and benefits would be carried over to the new position.

“It’s supposed to be effective November 26,” the worker added.