Search Continues For Pilot Of Crashed Plane

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force is continuing the search for Byron Ferguson, the pilot of the small plane that crashed in waters off Nirvana Beach on Thursday night, and has widened the perimeter of the initial search boundary.

At a press conference on Nirvana Beach on Sunday, one of Mr Ferguson’s brothers said the seasoned pilot experienced difficulties with the plane’s door during flight and contacted Air Traffic Control.

Sometime later he experienced engine problems.

Dr Ashton Ferguson, Mr Ferguson’s younger brother, said relatives are not satisfied with initial search and rescue attempts.

“The sequence of events as we understand them, as they unfolded, as they happened, we know there was room for intervention and rescue, or a greater attempt at rescue that wasn’t satisfactorily done.”

Dr Ferguson said according to his brother’s flight plan, Mr Ferguson left the West Palm Beach airport in Florida at approximately 7.26pm on Thursday.

Relatives have said only the pilot was aboard the plane, contradicting previous police reports – two people were originally supposed to be on board.



“The information that we obtained, my brother, he encountered difficulties about 40 miles off of the coast with his door,” Dr Ferguson said. “He radioed as such to the Air Traffic Control. I think about 15 miles, again, he contacted again with engine problems.

“He was an experienced pilot, he flew internationally,” Dr Ferguson added. “He had clarity of mind and what he was doing.”

Relatives said Mr Ferguson is a graduate of the Florida Air Academy who has been flying since he was 14-years-old. He obtained his pilot’s licence in 1999 and is currently working out of North Africa for a South-African headquartered company.

