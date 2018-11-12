Bay Street Mile Draws Over 700 Competitors

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

More than 700 competitors, including three of her training partners, showed up on Saturday to participate in the second annual Shaunae Miller-Uibo Bay Street Mile.

The early morning riser from the straw market on Bay Street to the beach soccer complex at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge saw competitors compete in the various age groups from under-9 to open.

American high hurdler Jason Richardson, Great Britain’s quarter-miler Matthew Hudson-Smith and Jamaican Natoya Gould joined Bahamian 400m hurdles national record holder Jeffery Gibson in supporting Miller-Uibo in the event that was designed to give back to the Bahamas Coaches Association.

“This displays love and unity,” said association president Shaun Miller, the father of Miller-Uibo.

“We are going through the mix of an election right now where we have our own sides to choose from. But there is still strong brotherly love displayed out here, even though we are at war ends with each other. This is what united is all about. We go deep.”

Miller was referring to the fact that despite the factions heading into the BAAA elections on November 24, the campaign was pushed aside as they all came together to ensure that the second Shaunae Miller-Uibo Bay Street mile was a tremendous success.

There was one major hiccup and that came at the end where race organiser David Ferguson tried to use a computerised system to determine the various winners. But as there were some flaws with competitors not competing crossing the line, they had to go to the manual results recorded by the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials. That forced the results to be recalled during the presentation by Miller-Uibo, Richardson, Hudson-Smith, Gould and Gibson. A large group of competitors stayed around to either collect their trophies - for the first three finishers - or medals for the fourth to sixth places. Trophies were also distributed to the fastest competitor, male or female, in each age group.

Miller-Uibo said she was delighted to put on the event for the second time and she was even more thrilled to see that the numbers swelled from the initial year. She was accompanied by her husband, Maicel, who assisted the race organisers in ensuring that the event was a success.

“This mile was for the coaches to say a little thank you to them because they don’t get as much recognition as they should,” she said. “So this was our way to say thank you to them. All of the proceeds go to them. We had a lot of sponsors that came on board to make this one special and so we want to say thank you to them too.”

Miller-Uibo thanked BWA and Thompson Trading for providing products, as well as BAMSA and Bahamasair for the tickets for the athletes to travel to support and participat in the race with the youngsters.

Richardson, a training partner of Miller-Uibo, said it was an amazing experience supporting the charitable event.

“Shaunae is on top of the game in track and field and on top of the Bahamian game, so it shows a lot of character in that she wants to reach out and get the next crop of athletes in this sport and hopefully on a successful path,” said Richardson in his first trip to the Bahamas.

“The different age groups made it interesting. The spirit of competitiveness was there in the event, but it was a great feeling to see them all participating. It was just a mile, but it was enough to give the older athletes a challenge and the younger ones the opportunity to get a taste of running.”

Richardson, 32, said he plans on making 2019 his final year competing, having won the gold at the 2011 IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea and the silver at the Olympic Games in 2012 in London, England.

“This is the final chapter in my career, so I want to go out on top,” he said. “I’ve had some major injuries, so I just want to get healthy and let it all hang, keep God first and see where the chips lie. You can’t run forever. All good things come to an end. I know this is just a portion of the bigger picture for my life so I want to move on to other things ahead of me.”

For Hudson-Smith, this is his first trip here as well, but when Miller-Uibo approached him in training to join her, he didn’t hesitate to say yes. “It was a good turnout and I’m happy to have been a part of it,” he pointed out. “A lot of these kids are quicker than I expected. They gave me a challenge. So I hope to one day see a lot more Bahamians come up through the ranks and become just like Shaunae and others who are competing.”

Gould, a frequent visitor to the Bahamas, said this time was different because she got to interact with a lot of the athletes.

“So I am just glad to be here again and to be here for Shaunae,” said Gould, who commended the athletes on their performances. “She’s my friend for a while and when she asked me to come, I decided to come. It’s been wonderful and I really, really like it. This is my event. So it’s been good.”

Gould, a 27-year-old 5-foot, 4-inch competitor, said she just wants to continue the trend she established this year by going to the IAAF World Championships and hopefully win her first major international medal.

And back for his second appearance, the last time he was home, Gibson said it’s always a treat to perform for the Bahamian people. “This was a little more fun because I didn’t have to compete. I just went out there and ran with the little ones to encourage them along the route,” Gibson said. “This is shaping up to be a very exciting event that is held every year and so I’m happy to be able to assist Shaunae again. When she asked me if I was coming, I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to come back home too.”

Gibson, the 28-year-old silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia in April, said the event also gave him an opportunity to see his family and friends before he returns to Clermont, Florida to get ready for the hectic season ahead of him in 2019.

Results from the event were not available up to press time last night.