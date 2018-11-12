We Need A Governor General We Can Respect

EDITOR, The Tribune.

There comes a time in life when we must recognise where we are and when our time has come. Too many of us remain on the political scene only to suit our own purposes and not the country’s. Like many preachers, politicians cannot exit the stage and enjoy their retirement. Greed blinds us.

Maurice Moore is, well Maurice Moore. He has always been the one who would be the mouthpiece. He always had an agenda. But in today’s politics, he is being used specifically because he is expecting a quid pro quo. They know it!

A rebel himself, Moore is lecturing others on how to behave politically. Well motor vehicular traffic!

But be that as it may, he never mentioned that democracy is the order of the day. He is now suggesting that the four gentlemen (horsemen) who have a conscience, forgo doing what is right, to do the party’s position, however detrimental it is to the Bahamian people.

“To hell with the people” is what he is espousing. Never mind if Vat will chase many into poverty, or cause great hardship, just do what the party says. The party comes first. It doesn't matter how BPL plan to gouge the eyes out of the people from over the hill.

Moore, as pathetic as he really is, should be looking for common ground to bridge the divide, if he as an elder statesman really means well. But no, Moore is lobbying for himself, using the four men as scapegoats to advance his own cause.

On another note, Mount Fitzwilliam is a place where honourable and distinguished people occupy. The least we could do is make sure the candidates who ascend to the position of Governor General are squeaky clean and enjoy the respect of, if not all, most of us.

We must be careful not to drag the distinguished position down into the gutter.

Governor General is a prestigious position, not any and everyone is qualified to hold it.

Who the cap fits, let them wear it.

I remain, “the least among the princes of Egypt”.

IVOINE W. INGRAHAM, JP

Nassau,

November 7, 2018